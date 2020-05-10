Horning: "The Natural" for its metaphysical sweep and the most moving movie line ever

• Editor's note: The Transcript sports staff is writing columns about their favorite sports movies.
To write about “The Natural,” the “sports movie” I’ll forever claim better, more compelling and timeless than all the rest, I watched it again Sunday. It was like watching it a third time.
The first, I had to be 15, in the theater, when it came out. The second was actually many different times, flipping past it and sticking with it for a while. Then Sunday.
So much went through me when I was 15, like exactly why The Judge and Gus and Memo had such an interest in Roy not playing one more game.
But you know what I didn’t miss? I didn’t miss the most moving line cinema history, for me at least.
Roy, played by Robert Redford, had taken up with Memo, played by Kim Basinger, who was mostly controlled by Gus, the bookie in cahoots with the The Judge, who was angling to maintain majority ownership of the Knights from Pop, played by Wilford Brimley, who also managed the Knights.
Got all that?
Roy had been in a horrid slump, thereby putting the Knights in a slump, ever since getting with Memo, but here he was, in the ninth inning between Wrigley Field’s Ivy, with two outs, two on and the Knights trailing by two runs.
That’s when Iris, played by Glenn Close, backlit by the sun, stood in the crowd, Roy seeing her after suffering strike two, as though an angel appeared.
The next pitch he crushes, breaking the scoreboard clock, clearing the bases and setting himself, the Knights and pretty much everybody in the movie on a different path.
Later, perhaps after being poisoned, it’s never fully clear, Roy's in a hospital bed, hoping to return for a one-game playoff for the National League pennant, when Iris pays a surprise visit and Roy asks a question before she leaves.
“That day in Chicago,” he says, “why’d you stand up?”
“I didn’t want to see you fail,” she says back.
Whoa.
You either don’t get the power of that exchange or you get it entirely. But it hit me at 15, it’s hit me every other time I’ve seen it flipping channels and it hit me Sunday.
Roy was in a slump. If she didn't want to see him fail, she shouldn’t have been at Wrigley, shouldn’t have stood, should have stayed home, yet there she was because … “I didn’t want to see you fail.”
Goose bumps.
I think it’s always been my sports movie because it was just so bigger than life.
Joe Don Baker, playing The Whammer, was really playing Babe Ruth. Robert Duvall, playing syndicated sports columnist Max Mercy, was really playing the legendary Grantland Rice. And Redford was playing every baseball phenom ever to come off a farm and there’s been plenty.
They may not have been “sidetracked” as Roy Hobbs explained being sidetracked, but had he not been, there'd be no book nor movie called “The Natural.”
Or maybe it was just the score, composed by the great Randy Newman, that you can listen to right now. Find the clip that lasts 4:39 and begin at 2:25 and be prepared to be knocked out. I promise you’ve heard it before.
“Major League” was hilarious, “Heaven Can Wait,” was a masterpiece and “Invictus” might be the best movie I’ve ever seen, but was about matters too important to be called a “sports movie.”
I’ll still take the one I’ve always taken for its metaphysical sweep and for Iris standing up, the sun behind her, knowing Roy would come through if she did.
She did and so did he.
