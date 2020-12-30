Phil Niekro died last week. It was the day after Christmas, his passing a bookend for the year that saw too many legendary ballplayers pass.
The great and, despite being in the Hall of Fame, underrated Al Kaline died on April 6. Bob Watson, not a Hall of Famer but a dang good hitter, died on May 14.
Tom Seaver died on Aug. 31, Bob Gibson on Oct. 2, Whitey Ford on Oct. 9 and Joe Morgan on Oct. 11, each one a Hall of Famer.
Dick Allen, more famous, perhaps, for a Sports Illustrated cover that caught him juggling baseballs and smoking a cigarette in the Chicago White Sox dugout than for hitting 351 home runs over 15 seasons, died on Dec. 7.
Finally, Niekro, or as they called him on the SuperStation, as so many of us watched him growing up, taking the mound every fourth day, “Knucksie.”
They called him that because he threw a knuckleball and, by the time I was watching, Atlanta catcher Bruce Benedict had the bruises and passed balls to prove it.
Still, I write about Niekro not because he was a cute, knuckleball throwing oddity, the likes of which we haven’t seen, not really, since Tim Wakefield made the ball dance in Pittsburgh and Boston.
I write about him because his career was absolutely mind-blowing, utterly inconceivable and entirely impossible, all but for the fact that he had it.
Over 24 seasons, from 1964 to 1987, Niekro threw 5,404 innings, which happens to be fourth all-time behind Cy Young, Paul Galvin and Walter Johnson, whose careers ended in 1911, 1892 and 1927.
Impressed?
He won 318 games.
Pretty good, right?
But that’s not the mind-blowing stuff. Try this on.
In just the 13 seasons he pitched for Atlanta from 1968 to 1980, he started 483 games and completed 207. That is, he averaged 37 starts and 16 complete games for 13 straight seasons. And, just for fun, he appeared in 40 other games, collecting 12 of his 29 career saves.
The last time any pitcher started that many games, 37, in a single season, it was Greg Maddux, still a Cub, in 1991. The last time any pitcher completed that many games in a season, 16, was 1986, when Fernando Valenzuela tossed 20 and Tom Candiotti, another knuckleballer, tossed 17.
Seven times in his career Niekro completed 18 or more games, four times he completed 20 or more. In fact, if you only give him those 13 seasons, ‘68 to ‘80, he still threw 3,697 innings, which all by itself would rank 56th all time.
Incredible.
There is also this.
From 1977 to 1979, he pitched more than a thousand innings, throwing 330 1/3 in ’77, 334 1/3 in ’78 and 342 in ’79.
Impossible.
The last pitcher to throw 300 innings was Steve Calrton, tossing 304 for the 1980 Phillies. The last to throw even 270 was Randy Johnson, tossing 271 2/3 for the 1999 Diamondbacks. The last to throw 250 was Roy Halladay, tossing 250 2/3 for the 2010 Phillies.
And there is also this.
In 1979, Niekro led the league in starts (44), complete games (23), wins (21) and losses (20). He also led the league in home runs allowed (41), walks (113) and batters faced (1,436).
He was good pretty much the whole time, too. He went 16-8 with the Yankees in 1984, with a 3.09 earned run average.
Only twice the first 21 seasons of his career did his earned run average ever creep over 4. His career earned run average is a strong 3.35, right behind a few greats of whom you may have heard: Warren Spahn (3.09), Gaylord Perry (3.11), Maddux (3.16), Nolan Ryan (3.19), Carlton (3.22).
Niekro earned his 300th win on the final day of the 1985 regular season. A Yankee for two seasons after 21 with the Braves, he threw a four-hit shutout at the Blue Jays, worked his 234th complete game and didn’t throw a single knuckleball until he’d already recorded 26 outs and thrown a strike to Jeff Buroughs.
He then threw two of them, striking Burroughs out, becoming the oldest pitcher — 46 years, 188 days — ever to throw a shutout, a mark that stood for 25 seasons until Jamie Moyer, about a year older, threw one in 2010.
It’s a different game, of course, but does it have to be that different?
If complete games are a thing of the past, or starters even reaching the seventh inning are a thing of the past, four-man rotations shouldn’t have to be and if you’re a Padre fan, wouldn’t you love to see Blake Snell start five more games next season?
Or, if you’re a Washington fan, wouldn’t you love to see Max Sherzer start 38 games rather than 33?
Clayton Kershaw hasn’t started 30 games or thrown 200 innings since 2015. Couldn’t he eke out a few more starts?
Another column for another day. This one’s about Niekro, about how he regularly performed the unthinkable.
That innings pitched total of his, from ’68 to ’80 — 3,697 — getting their required averaging 284 1/3 over 13 seasons. The last pitcher to throw that many in even one season was Jack Morris, 293 2/3, in 1983.
What Niekro averaged over 13 seasons, nobody has managed once in 37.
Impossible, but it happened.
It’s no fun watching immortals die, yet remembering what they did, things nobody’d even dream of trying now, is great fun.
Knucksie was something.
Boy was he.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.