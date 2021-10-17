Horning: The real question is why it took so long to start Williams in the first place

Lincoln Riley went a season-and-a-half before deciding it no longer made sense for his defense to be coordinated by Mike Stoops.
Mostly, though, folks understood. How could he sack the brother of the man who set him up to be head coach at Oklahoma?
That and the Sooners reached the College Football Playoff anyway, both seasons, the year Stoops went the distance under Riley and the year he made it almost halfway, leaving out after the Texas game.
So mark down the 2021 season as the first one that Riley’s reputation as the guy with all the right answers took a dent.
Not that he can’t iron that dent out by season’s end, an opportunity he still has following Saturday’s 52-31 victory over TCU.
A national championship, or getting extremely close to one, has a way of taking care of things.
But even should the Sooners win one, one thing will remain a mystery: how did it take him so long to make Caleb Williams his starting quarterback?
Harsh?
Maybe, but the idea Riley did not know the temperature of his own team is baffling and alarming, and how could he have known it given the way the offense has taken to the true freshman from our nation’s capital?
If he’d known, he would have had no choice but to play Williams.
At the half against the Horned Frogs, Williams had completed 13 of 15 passes for 261 yards, four more than everybody thought he’d thrown at the time.
It was more than Spencer Rattler had thrown against anybody over four quarters, Tulane aside.
In that half, OU scored 24 points, which isn’t a million, but more than it had scored, period, against Nebraska and West Virginia, two teams with a combined record of 5-9; and the Sooners picked up 309 yards, too, more than they’d gained against any FBS team in any half … well, except for the last half they’d played, against Texas, inside the Cotton Bowl, where they’d gained 370, which just happened to be the first half of college football Williams ever started.
The second half Saturday night was not as sparkling.
Williams tossed two more touchdown passes to make it four without a pick — come to think of it, he suffered no dropped snaps, either, so that counts, too — but he finished with just 295 through the air, less than TCU’s Max Duggan if you can believe it. On the other hand, he also ran for 70 yards on five carries after the half, as well.
Too many numbers too quickly, but I’ll get to the point with a few more.
No, the second half wasn’t amazing, yet still the Sooners put up 52 points, a figure they only exceeded at the Cotton Bowl, when Williams took the reins for the first time; and they averaged 9.1 yards per snap which is a season high, almost a full yard more than they averaged against Western Carolina (8.21) and Texas (8.17), the Texas figure being all bout them averaging 9.5 after the half, which was all about Williams coming into the game in the first place.
So how did Riley miss it?
Alex Grinch’s defense has a problem. It has now played its worst two games of the season back to back. It just made a star out of Duggan.
But the Sooner offense is exciting again. Again, you have to watch, because you might miss something if you miss even a play.
Against TCU, you might have missed one of the five snaps that went for 28 yards or more, four of which went for 35 or more, one of which went for 59, a throw to Mike Woods.
Riley, afterward, said he’d decided to go with Williams “mid-week,” so I guess it was after the Tuesday practice the student newspaper witnessed Williams getting a majority of the first-team snaps?
If it really was “mid-week,” maybe that’s the real reason the media was shut down after Tuesday’s availability.
Riley usually offers a short session to beat reporters on Thursdays. Perhaps he just didn’t want to have to lie.
Good question.
Better question:
Why did it take so long?
Why did it take so long to put your best quarterback on the field?
How was it all right to sputter along for so long, risking losses against mediocre teams?
We saw players come to Rattler’s defense via social media in the days after the student section called for Williams to enter in his place during the West Virginia game.
But what we did not see in any game was Rattler’s teammates playing around him the way they have played around Williams for the last six quarters, and there’s no way on earth that should have taken anybody by complete surprise, because there’s no way on earth some fraction of that wasn’t on display in practice.
All’s well that ends well, presumably. The Sooners are 6-0 and ought to be No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 2 with the coaches given Iowa’s loss to Purdue and they’ve got Kansas coming up.
Things are good.
Still, they’re fortunate that they are because the offense we’ve seen the last couple of weeks was not on the table the first five games of the season given the quartrback.
Now it is.
Now it’s happening.
9.1 yards per snap!!
Why on earth did it take so long?