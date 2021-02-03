Horning: The toast of the game before Lubbock, Sooners may have more noise to make

Coach Lon Kruger’s Oklahoma men’s basketball team remains a mystery, albeit a one still trending toward something promising.
How promising remains a great question, though, because the Sooners are dang hard to figure.
The 72 hours that encompassed last Saturday through Monday might have been the most exciting few days of regular-season OU hoops since Billy Tubbs’ Sooners knocked off No. 1 Missouri on a Sunday and No. 1 Kansas on a Tuesday.
Beginning what seemed like 15 minutes after OU became the first team to knock off four top-10 foes in a calendar month since the Nixon administration, you couldn’t run away from the chyron on the bottom of ESPN’s screen that proclaimed it would be playing Texas Tech on the network at 8 p.m. Monday.
By the time the game arrived, the story had gotten even better.
Though the Sooners would not get another shot at a top-10 foe — for the Red Raiders had slipped from 10th to 13th in the latest AP Top 25, released earlier in the day — they had leaped from No. 24 to No. 9, a 15-spot jump, biggest in the poll’s history.
To the extent there’s still a college basketball nation capable of being riveted by a single program, OU was that program for a few heady days.
Then the Sooners went to Lubbock and laid a big fat egg for all but the first couple minutes of the second half and the last 3 or 4 of the second half. A big fat egg befitting their status as a mystery team.
Those four top-10 opponents OU beat were West Virginia, Kansas, Texas and Alabama and “were” is the correct verb because two of them are no longer in the top 10, begging the question that asks if West Virginia and Kansas belonged there in the first place and if Texas was horribly compromised given the COVID-caused absences of multiple players and its head coach.
At the very least, K.T. Turner, sitting in the lead chair temporarily vacated by Shaka Smart that evening, had no idea when to use his timeouts in the first half, when OU was threatening to run away with the game.
Yet, beating Alabama, shorthanded at that, was entirely legit, even laying down a foundation for a Final Four case, because if De’Vion Harmon, Elijah Harkless and Jalen Hill could be that good, and Brady Manek could be Brady Manek again, and all of them could eventually be reunited with a healthy Austin Reaves, well, who couldn’t a team like that beat?
Lubbock, however, proved disconcerting.
Hill’s emergence froze. Harmon’s case as Robin to Reaves’ Batman — or maybe the other way around — is in question because Harmon didn’t show up, hitting 4 of 15 shots and 0 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc, which was hardly leadership material in Reaves’ absence.
That and Kur Kuath and Victor Iwuakor gave OU 31 combined minutes, two combined points and five combined rebounds and, serving no real purpose, neither had a reason to be on the court in crunch time and neither was.
Yet, somehow Tech’s 57-52 victory was really a two-point game, the Sooners scoring 12 points in the space of four possessions to get within 54-52 with 24 seconds remaining.
Only one time since the tip — their second, third and fourth possessions of the second half — had they found points on even three straight possessions.
For crying out loud, they failed to score 20 points in the first half, so many of them were singularly bad and still they threatened to pull out a victory not remotely deserved.
Had Tech not hit its free throws, OU might have won.
“Guys kept fighting,” Kruger said. “They kept fighting.”
That and $1.50 will buy you this newspaper, but it’s yet been enough for OU to reach 60 points against Tech in two tries.
On the other hand, if OU is not the team that beat Kansas and Texas back-to-back, but is instead the team that beat Alabama after beating Kansas and Texas back-to-back and is incapable of giving up the fight, even on its worst day … well, that might be a quite meaningful thing.
Such that one still exists, the Sooners had a college basketball world buzzing.
Maybe not for the last time.