Clay Horning
For The TranscriptSo let’s see.
The Thunder, for the price of taking Davis Bertrans’ salary — $17 million — off the Dallas Mavericks’ hands, moved from 12th to 10th in Thursday’s NBA draft, selected 19-year-old Cason Wallace out of Kentucky and everybody says Sam Presti’s done it again and perhaps he has.
If he has, glory, because picks like that can work out huge: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for instance, taken 11th by the Clippers in 2018; Jaylen Williams, out of Santa Clara, selected 12th by Oklahoma City just last year.
The Jordy Bahl news has finally settled and still it’s interesting to watch fans pick sides, from “good riddance,” to “she’s gone, move on,” to “I’ll root for the Huskers as long as they’re not playing OU,” to the one I’m claiming, “Nebraska will be fascinating because pitching’s held it back and the Sooners and Huskers could definitely meet next postseason.”
All that and Big 12 Football Media Days, the Sooners’ last, arrive July 14.
Against that local backdrop, nationally, just one of North America’s big-four team sports is in session and it’s the one you could’t run away from most of the past century, yet struggles not to be ignored this one.
Baseball.
The game that brought you America’s most famous athletes — Pete Rose and Reggie Jackson, Johnny Bench and Rod Carew, Steve Carlton and Rickey Henderson, Nolan Ryan and Cal Ripken, the entire Dodger infield — until it didn’t.
But there’s something happening on the diamond, demanding your attention now, I simply can’t not write about.
Actually, there’s two things and it pains me to give one such short shrift, but here it is:
Miami Marlin second baseman Luis Arraez is hitting .401. He was up to .403 on June 7, fell back to .378 on June 14, and he’s caught fire again. Can you imagine the first .400 hitter since Ted Williams 82 years ago?
But we must move on.
Because there’s something still more exciting and his name is Elly De La Cruz — 6-5, 200 pounds, 21 years old — and you just have to watch him play.
He’s been in the bigs all of 16 games, and though Atlanta ended Cincinnati’s 11-game win streak Saturday afternoon, the Reds are still 13-3 since his arrival and suddenly atop the NL Central
Let’s begin at the plate.
A switch hitter, De La Cruz is hitting .359, getting on base at a .423 clip and slugging .641.
Though he hasn’t played enough to appear on any leader lists, were he, he’d be second in the entire major leagues in hitting behind Arraez, third in on-base percentage behind Arraez and San Diego’s Juan Soto and leading slugging, pushing Shohei Ohtani’s .630 mark into second place.
Those are mere numbers.
Google up some highlights and be prepared to be blown away because he might be the fastest major leaguer since Vince Coleman, Willie Wilson, Rickey Henderson or Tim Raines, take your pick, stealing eight bases in those 16 games.
Also, I swear I’m not kidding, he might have the best arm in the game, too. A shortstop and third baseman who may eventually find his way to the outfield, there’s a clip floating around from May 17, De La Cruz still a member of the Louisville Bats, when he juggled a ground ball only to nab the runner by inches with a 99.2 mile-per-hour throw across the infield.
He’s also a power hitter.
He’s hit three home runs to date, one of them his second game estimated to have traveled 460 feet, the longest home run at Great American Ballpark this season.
And while that one came off the bat about 115 miles-per-hour, the double he hit in Friday night’s 11-10 victory over the Braves came off at 116.6.
About Friday, De La Cruz also singled, knocked one out of the part and, in his last at-bat, tripled, completing the first cycle from a Red since the great Eric Davis did it on June 2, 1989.
BaseballSavant.com, a cool website, tells us De La Cruz’s foot-speed is in the 100th percentile among big leaguers and his average exit velocity on contact is in the 98th.
It also tells us he’s hitting .478 against fastballs and .318 against breaking balls, so maybe there will continue to be no easy way to get him out. He’s only hitting .250 against off-speed pitches but throw him too many changeups and you have to figure they’ll start finishing beyond the fence.
If it were those glorious days of years gone by, he’d be on the cover of Sports Illustrated and everybody would see it, the talk of sports radio, the Reds would be selling out every game — actually, that’s starting to happen — and every kid would want to hit from both sides the way he does and the way we wanted to do it like Pete Rose, Mickey Mantle or, my favorite slugger for a good long time, Reggie Smith.
If Monday Night Baseball were still a thing, Keith Jackson and Howard Cosell on the call, they’d be in Baltimore Monday, where the Reds travel after finishing with the Braves today.
Do other sports give you phenoms?
De La Cruz makes me think of a rookie Rickey Henderson, Tim Raines, Fernando Valenzuela or Mark “the Bird” Fidrych, who just took summers over on the force of their play, flair, personality and, if you had one, their rookie baseball card.
Now, it’s happening again, it’s amazing and you should really be watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.