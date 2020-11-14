Here’s a few of the words one might choose to describe Norman High’s football season.
Snakebit.
Robbed.
Unlucky.
Cursed.
That about cover it?
The Tigers weren’t supposed to take Mustang to overtime, were not supposed to threaten Westmoore, were not supposed to even hang with Edmond Santa Fe and were not supposed to beat Norman North at the Crosstown Clash, the play-in playoff game the Timberwolves claimed 42-34 Friday night at Harve Collins Field.
It’s not just that NHS led each of those teams in the fourth quarter but that the Tigers actually appeared to have each of those games won.
Every one would have been an upset, and in every one the Tigers appeared to have climbed the mountain, only to be toppled a step from the summit.
I told NHS coach Rocky Martin a few minutes after the Clash ended Friday that I’d never seen a team suffer losses the way his team suffered them this season, that karma must owe his program a few extra victories in future seasons.
He didn't take the bait.
“It stinks the way some of them finished, but that’s life, and it’s how you respond,” Martin said. “You know, this senior group, what they’ve had to deal with from last spring up to now. They’ve dealt with a lot.
“It would have been very easy for them to say they didn’t want to be a part of it, but they fought and they played hard to the very end. It says a lot about their character.”
Yes, it does.
Specifically, the Tigers looked plenty good in a preseason scrimmage against Class 6A-II Stillwater — which has still yet to lose — but had to go into quarantine afterward following a COVID-19 breakout that stole the first two weeks of the regular season and gave NHS the grand sum of two practices to prepare for Mustang in Week 3, a game decided by a single point in overtime.
So that’s where Martin was following the Clash.
Me?
I have no reason to doubt the Tigers’ character, but I was stuck on the talent, drive and flair for the moment of a few of their defenders.
All seniors, I regretted there wasn’t some way Willie Prince, C.J. McClendon, Isaac Raymond-Brown and Micaiah Bivines, because those guys are really, really good, didn’t have to say goodbye to their season.
We all know about Jaden Bray, the NHS wide receiver headed to Oklahoma State. Just watching, without looking for him, your eyes find Bray when the Tigers have the ball.
Though less celebrated, Prince, McClendon, Raymond-Brown and Bivines do much the same thing when you’re watching NHS and the other team has the ball.
Bray knows it.
“All of those guys can definitely play at the next level,” he said.
They do so much, they better.
Prince, a linebacker, finished the season with at least 13 tackles for loss, because he had 10 entering the Clash and at least three more before halftime.
McClendon averaged almost nine stops per game while moonlighting as a receiver, and though I’ve never figured out a way to keep tackles alongside both teams’ offensive numbers, while keeping a running play-by-play from the press box, there wasn’t an NHS game I covered this season — seven in all — I didn’t find myself writing “No. 4” out to the side of my legal pad and circling it.
Raymond-Brown, a safety, made a bunch of plays, too, and Friday came 3 yards short of returning a kickoff for a touchdown and, as for Bivines, the Tigers’ other starting safety, what didn’t he do?
Entering the Clash, Bivines was averaging a team-best 12 tackles per game and a team-high three interceptions. Against North, he pushed his INT total to four and brought it back for a touchdown, later adding the play of the night on a night that had too many of them, stripping the ball and recovering it on the kickoff that followed the NHS touchdown that brought the Tigers within 28-19.
That quartet kept NHS in a bunch of games. Sometimes they found ways to put their team on the board themselves. Others, they held down the fort until their offense could get moving.
“This was it, my senior year, their season year,” Bivines said of the type of effort Friday night demanded. “We had to give everything we had, the most we can. Sometimes you come up short.”
Then, he segued, unprompted, to another topic.
“These guys are one of the best groups of people and athletes I’ve seen and I’ve loved being a part of it,” he said.
As for next year?
“We’re planning on going somewhere,” said Raymond-Brown. “I play the game to get to the next level.”
Presuming it’s what each wants, here’s hoping all get there.
They were a big part of why Friday night was so unbelievable and they were a big part of so many near Tiger misses that would have been big misses without them.
Honestly, good high school defenders never get their due. Nobody’s charting their stats, so their name tends to be left out of the story and pretty much everybody just watches the ball.
These guys made you watch them.
They deserve whatever the game might still give them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.