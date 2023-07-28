It was 2010 and David Boren, then president of the university, appeared to want nothing more than to have Oklahoma enter the then-called Pac-10.
I couldn’t help but hope it would happen, yet I don’t remember writing it should happen because my reasons were entirely personal.
I wanted to go to Los Angeles, baby.
Simple as that.
Writing sports, though few may agree any longer, you can’t be cheering for the teams you cover. You can’t have emotional interests defining your coverage.
Leave it for the fans.
Instead, internally, you cheer for the story, and, yes, as it happens, the stories tend to draw more interest and readers when the teams you cover win, so there’s still that.
You can also cheer for yourself, privately, and that’s what I was doing 13 years ago, back in a time newspapers still put sportswriters on planes fairly easily.
I wanted to cover football games at the Coliseum and Rose Bowl, conference basketball tourneys in Los Angeles, Phoenix and maybe Seattle, and anything in the Bay Area, because, well, have you been there?
But when OU wound up staying put and the Big 12 embraced itself as a 10-team league whose football teams played every single conference opponent and whose basketball teams went home and away against agains the entire league slate, too, it made all the sense in the world to me and I wrote about it.
Had the Sooners bolted, I would still have been thrilled, but only for myself. However, now, I wonder if that’s the way it’s going to work for media, traveling fans, even plain-old television watching fans, after the initial rush of watching the Sooners enter the SEC.
Coming up, just one more academic year way, fortunate media and traveling fans will have new destinations: Tuscaloosa, Athens, Lexington, Knoxville, Nashville, Oxford and Starkville and other places, too.
It will be new.
It will be different.
It will be amazing.
Not just to be there, but just to watch.
After all, who didn’t love tuning into interleague play when it first arrived on the diamond?
But after two, three, four or five years of the Sooners’ new league — especially if they’re perpetually stuck behind Alabama, Georgia, LSU and maybe Tennessee, too — how many will begin to wonder why the move was ever made in the first place.
It’s a question that seems worth bringing up, even before the move actually happens, now that the Big 12 absolutely appears to have its act together.
At-the-time conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby acted swiftly in the wake of OU and Texas announcing their departures, securing the entry of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida before a year had passed.
Soon after, Brett Yormark stepped into Bowlsby’s role and has since wowed everybody with his energy and accomplishments, most notably renegotiating the Big 12’s television contract with ESPN and Fox — six years, $2.28 billion — that goes into affect in 2025, giving every school in the conference a raise of almost $10 million per year, from about $22 million to an annual $31.7 million, which is amazing given OU and Texas’ departures.
Then, Thursday, Colorado made it official that it would also be joining the Big 12, coming home to the conference it left in 2011.
And because Yormark did a bang-up job in his media rights negotiations, the Buffs and whoever might join them by 2025, pushing the league to a permanent 14 schools — presuming Yormark stops there, because he might not — will receive the same annual $31.7 million payout as everybody else.
Yes, the Sooners and Longhorns will receive greater windfalls where they’re going, but will it matter to the fans if they never sniff an SEC title game?
It’s all interesting and funny.
Because of its gridiron value, OU became a welcome addition to the SEC. Because it did, every one of its athletic programs should forever find itself on better financial footing. And for most of those programs, because they can spend more on coaching, support, travel and other things, their place on the national stage ought to be raised. But maybe not in football, the sport that made it all possible.
Additionally, because OU and Texas chose to depart, the Big 12 woke up, landed perhaps the four most attractive non-Power Five universities, grabbing solid programs and huge media markets: Salt Lake City, Houston, Orlando, Cincinnati.
Indeed, the conference OU chose to leave is not remotely the conference it will be leaving. The one it will be leaving is richer, with greater staying power.
All that and still it’s a conference the Sooners might well dominate on the football field for another 25 years, just as they have the last 25 years.
Alas, it can’t happen.
They’ve already said goodbye.
