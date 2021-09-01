Tonight, watch the lines. Watch Norman North’s defensive front, led by Josh Koranda, against Norman High’s offensive front, led by Viliami Makununiu.
If Koranda’s unit rolls over Makununiu’s, well, it could be a long night for the Tigers. But if NHS holds up there, a lot of other good things could fall into place, too.
Quarterback Tias McClarty may have some room to run, even by design, and to throw it, too, which he mostly only did in a hurry last season. You might get a look at sophomore running back Devin Anderson’s speed in the open field.
You might get another classic.
Not like last November when NHS turned turnovers into touchdowns, but a more conventional one, between two reasonably evenly matched and good teams.
Honestly, if the Tigers even mostly hold up in the trenches, though it might not be enough to get past the T-Wolves tonight, excitement for the rest of the season will remain warranted, with a bunch winnable games coming up next in Moore, Mustang, Yukon and Edmond Memorial before heading up the turnpike to face reigning state champion Jenks.
If that’s a hedge toward picking North this evening, forgive me, for it’s hard to not to buy into the T-Wolves.
The most impressive thing I saw over two weeks of scrimmages leading into tonight’s Crosstown Clash?
It was North’s defensive line surge against Midwest City. Just living in the Bombers’ backfield.
Linebacker Duncan Parham is North’s most recruited player. Center Walker Peck and quarterback Gavin Frakes, though starting for the first time, have received plenty of attention. But if it all starts with the snap of the ball and Koranda’s unit dominates off it, how is anybody supposed to go up and down the field against the T-Wolves?
Frakes and the passing game North coach Justin Jones has committed to offensively raises the ceiling on what North might do this season, but what it’s able to do up front defensively should raise the T-Wolves’ floor immeasurably.
Winning the line of scrimmage is like rebounding. It’s hard to dominate the glass and lose.
None of it happens, of course, without it happening. The best made plans can still go awry. Players must play and make plays, but if you’re wondering how to look at the T-Wolves, that’s how I’m looking at them.
Or perhaps like this:
If Chapman McKown can average the same 7.5 yards per carry he averaged a year ago, or more, North may really be for real, running the table until traveling to Owasso Oct. 3 to play the second huge regular season game of the year, the first one being tonight’s.
If McCown can carry with the same efficiency, it ought to mean North’s offense is balanced, so the passing game’s actually happening. It ought to also mean the T-Wolves’ offensive line is standing up after graduating most of its experience and retooling.
It should mean, too, the T-Wolves are converting third and short and keeping their defense off the field, even though the thing that will keep North’s defense off the field more than anything is North’s defense, because, beginning with Koranda up front, it’s formidable.
The Tigers?
I like NHS’ defensive front, too, but the linebackers still have to make the tackles and the secondary still has to defend third-and-long and get off the field, and once it does, NHS has to put together drives, not just land a few big plays like last season.
Yet, the Tiger offensive line is a year older, stronger, bigger and better, so perhaps it can all happen.
In fact, inside this very newspaper, there’s an entire special section on the prep football season that begins tonight.
One story, I wax on the trappings and history of the Clash, yet others aren’t about what I think, but deep dives into the Tigers and T-Wolves, with adjoining features on Frakes and that Makununiu-led offensive line that’s trying to make everything so much easier on NHS.
I just wrote them.
If you’re a Community Christian, Noble or Little Axe fan, we have you covered, too.
It’s the Clash, it’s the season. But for Zero Week frivolities, it all begins tonight.
NHS is improving.
North looks, really, really good.
The bonus is they play.
Tonight.