Horning: Threatening to be a complete team, T-Wolves' Crosstown Clash victory puts state on notice

So much.
Just so much.
Two plays we might not see again for the rest of the season, one of them the most electric in the Clash’s history and the other a throwback to the play that let everybody know Oklahoma would beat Nebraska in their Red October matchup 21 years ago and I’m not making that up.
But we can return to those moments and begin here: Norman North made a statement with its 41-24 victory over Norman High.
Back at Harve Collins Field after playing a classic among classics last November, it wasn’t that North went up and down the field, offering a passing game the Timberwolves haven’t displayed since, what, Brandon Marquardt was taking the snaps in 2016, quarterbacking an offense that reached the state title game?
It’s that North did it on opening night.
It’s that North did it with an offensive line that included four players who did not start a year ago.
It’s that the quarterback, Gavin Frakes, started for the very first time only Thursday and his first three passing attempts included a 70-yard touchdown pass that was caught, a 51-yard touchdown pass that was dropped and a 51-yard touchdown pass that was caught.
Yet, more than all of that, it was the fact that, sure, everybody new North wanted to throw the ball this season, but whether that really worked or not, the T-Wolves were going to be contenders, more than anything, via their defense.
That 2016 team that played for a state championship?
It scored 43 points in the title game and lost by two touchdowns. It got all the way to the season’s last game without playing much defense.
This Norman North team?
Frakes completed 13 of 16 passes for a touch more than 300 yards and it played defense, too.
Well, it played defense when it wasn’t committing 15-yard penalties after the play, finishing the night with 119-yards in laundry on the field, but that can be cleaned up.
The Tigers appeared to suffer from much of what they suffered from last season.
Their biggest running threat, given offensive line issues, remained quarterback Tias McClarty, which is a wonderful thing when he takes a snap at his own 21-yard line, retreats a yard deep into the end zone avoiding the rush and then runs 101 yards for a 79-yard score, zigging and zagging through the T-Wolves for the single greatest touchdown in the history of this great series.
But it’s not what you want mostly, because if it were, you’re best off snapping the ball to him 15-yards deep like he’s about to punt, giving him real room to work as he does so well when the play breaks down; which is, of course, ridiculous.
It’s sort of a crime Brayden Dorney’s name hasn’t come up yet, so here it is.
He was the one who caught Frakes’ very first pass from scrimmage for a 70-yard score.
Frakes hit him in stride, but Dorney created plenty of space. All he had to do was catch it.
He was also the one who caught the 51-yarder — the one who dropped the 51-yarder, Cason Cabbiness, wound up catching a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, from 58 and 19 yards, so he had a fine night, too — and it was a grab out of the Sooner Magic vault.
In 2000, pretty much the touchdown that pushed OU to No. 1 in the polls, was made by Curtis Fagan; a 34-yarder caught at the goal line that, when released by quarterback Josh Heupel, Fagan had not yet reached the space patrolled by the Husker secondary, yet by the time he caught it he was behind the Husker secondary.
That was Dorney’s second-touchdown catch and it was amazing. He caught another score from 20 yards and four other passes that didn’t put points on the board.
But the statement was made in the aggregate, not the specific.
When the T-Wolves clean up their penalties and when they don’t face a quarterback with McClarty’s foot talent — pretty much every quarterback they’ll face the rest of the season — how good will this team be?
Good chance, really, really, really, really good.
Let’s hope the Tigers’ failure to protect McClarty is a tribute to a very strong and physical North defensive front; a front that dominated the preseason and got the best of NHS Thursday.
If that’s the calculus, it means North might have what it takes to chase a state title and NHS might have what’s required to turn in a big season.
Let’s hope it’s that.
You know what the Crosstown Clash really does?
It opens doors.
Few, though, have swung so wide open as the one North charged through opening night.
Makes next week more interesting. And the one after that, the one after that and the one after that.