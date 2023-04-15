By Clay Horning
For The TranscriptThank Kawhi Leonard.
Thank him for convincing the Clippers what they really needed was himself and Paul George on the same Los Angeles court, even if it meant sending Oklahoma City a prospect by the name of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, veteran sharpshooter Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft selections and the rights to swap additional first-round picks.
Thank him, too, for the domino-falling exodus his demands wrought:
Chris Paul, two more first-rounders and the rights to two more swaps from Houston for Russell Westbrook; a first-rounder for sending Jerami Grant to Denver; another first-rounder and Dennis Schroder, too, for sending Carmelo Anthony and his expiring contract to Atlanta.
Of course, after helping the Thunder to the Orlando bubble playoff, Paul and Schroder, sent to Phoenix and the Lakers, were each worth another first-rounder sent OKC’s way.
So thank him.
Though yet to play more than 60 games in a season since arriving in LA, Leonard’s demands have sure worked out around here.
Because while what happened Friday night in Minneapolis may be regrettable — a 120-95 play-in-to-the-playoffs loss to the Timberwolves — the Thunder’s future does not merely appear impossibly bright, but impossibly bright as soon as October.
Think about it.
• Gilgeous-Alexander’s become one of the best four or five players in the league, averaging 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and, for good measure, a single blocked shot, tops among NBA guards, even as the calendar says the 24-year-old has yet to enter his prime.
• From last season to this one, the Thunder improved by 16 victories and they did it without the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, Chet Holmgren, who missed the season to foot surgery, but who everybody believes would have been worth a few more wins, his absence leaving OKC without real rim protection.
• Those victories and many more should arrive as soon as next season, not just because Holmgren should be in the lineup, though that’s huge, but because the rest of the squad, the youngest in the NBA this season, will be a year older; meaning Lu Dort and Josh Giddey could come back better shooters; rookie of the year candidate Jaylen Williams should come back a little sharper in all areas and maybe without the hesitation he offered in his first postseason experiences, at New Orleans and Minnesota.
• Not to mention, OKC has so many first-round picks still in the bank — two in the coming draft and 15 more through 2029 — it will be adding to an already fantastic core and a dang good bench for years and years to come.
Listing to sports radio as the play-in games approached, you might have heard this question:
Is the rebuild over?
It’s a dumb question, one presuming there’s only two states of play in today’s NBA, selling out to win a title and trying to run the other way.
Should somebody asks you that question, tell them you disagree with the premise. Tell them the Thunder aren’t rebuilding, just building, and they’ll be doing it for a long time to come and it ought to be fabulous.
We may think the core is Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort, Giddey and Jaylen Williams, but that presupposes none will be supplanted by future draft picks, nor dealt in service of a better fit to chase a crown, an outcome that could visit any one or two of the three, Gilgeous-Alexander the only untouchable.
You want confidence in OKC’s future, think about this: 60% of Wednesday’s and Friday’s starting lineups — Giddey, Jaylen Williams, Jaylin Williams — were picked up in the previous two drafts, none of the three a top-five pick, only one a top-10 and one even a second-rounder, which is crazy and all those future picks remain on the table, too.
What’s next?
Much.
The Thunder need more or better 3-point shooting in their starting lineup. Dort and Giddey aren’t yet dependable, Gilgeous-Alexander prefers not to take them and Jaylen Williams too often must talk himself into taking them.
Dort and Giddey could improve, Holmgren could make a difference because the 7-1 prospect has an all-court game, or perhaps Isaiah Joe must start, taking Dort or Giddey off the court for the tip.
Holmgren, we must presume, will send Jaylin Williams into the second-unit, which ought to be an upgrade to both units, so how might that play out?
Likely owing to its youth, OKC was just plain bad in the clutch this year, ranking 22nd (-6.1) in net rating when within or ahead by five points or less in the last five minutes. Just getting that straightened could make all kinds of difference and here would be the thing:
There’s every reason to believe, on every front, the Thunder will figure it out.
Already loaded, the roster remains so young. But each season moving forward it should be older and more loaded.
Take a look at the West.
Only the Nuggets and Grizzlies won 50 games this season and that could so easily be the Thunder next season, requiring a smaller jump in fortunes than the one executed this season.
Because the build continues.
Long live the build.
And don’t forget to thank Kawhi Leonard.
