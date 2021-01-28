Horning: Thunder comically better than numbers say they should be

In the best possible way, the Thunder are hilarious.
They may be unprecedented, though where would one look to find out.
Yet, here we are thanks to a couple of strange things that happened over the last few days.
One, Oklahoma City paid Portland a visit earlier this week and … well, it won.
George Hill didn’t play, the result of a sprained thumb, nor did Al Horford, who was taking time with his family as his wife gave birth to their fourth child.
Against the Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault responded by starting Darius Bazley (20), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22), Theo Maledon (19), Lu Dort (21) and Isaiah Roby (22).
That’s their ages in parentheses and if you add them up, as the organization explained afterward, you have with the seventh youngest starting five for any team in any game in NBA history.
As mentioned, they won.
Beat a team with a winning record and everything.
Two nights later, Horford back a game earlier than many expected — “I really wanted to come out here and be with the guys,” he said — OKC visited and beat Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, yet another team with a winning record, even after trailing 34-17 in the second quarter.
Those victories had everything to do with Gilgeous-Alexander.
Against the Trail Blazers and Suns, he averaged 22.5 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists, though it’s really a continuation of a trend, now 11 games long, in which he’s averaged 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Others stepped forward, too.
Against Portland, Roby came through with 16 points, including 7-of-7 free-throw shooting. Bazley emerged from a slump, netting 19 and grabbing seven rebounds. Mike Muscala matched a career-high with six 3-pointers and finished with 22 off the bench.
Against Phoenix, every starter scored in double figures. Horford came back and netted 21, hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Maledon hit 3 of 6 from distance including a late 3 the Thunder had to have.
Their five-game road trip had begun with two games against the Los Angeles Clippers and one at Denver, the Nos. 3 and 4 teams in the Western Conference. To salvage the last two required taking down good teams and they did it.
Now, back to the funny stuff.
Those wins pushed the Thunder to 8-9 overall with a more winnable slate of home games upcoming: Brooklyn tonight; Houston Monday and Wednesday; Minnesota Feb. 5 and 6.
The Thunder are just one game below .500 despite harboring one of the league’s worst net ratings: -6.3, 28th, trailing only Sacramento (-7.2) and Minnesota (-9).
Net rating measures the points differential between a team and its opponents per 100 possessions.
Theoretically, it ought to predict win-loss records from top to bottom and if teams were to play a million games, it probably would.
But they don’t, and here’s the thing about the Thunder. Entering Thursday’s slate, 10 teams with better net ratings than OKC also carried a worse win-loss percentage than OKC.
You may recall a discrepancy last season, too.
Because the Thunder were so good in close games — they had the league’s best “clutch” net rating; a measure that emerges when games are within five points with less than 5 minutes remaining — they carried the 12th best net rating, but the league’s eighth best winning percentage.
Right now, the difference is more pronounced. They’re carrying the 28th best net rating, yet the 17th best winning percentage.
The 10 teams that ought to have better records than OKC but don’t?
Miami.
Orlando.
Washington.
Detroit.
Chicago.
New Orleans.
New York.
Charlotte.
Dallas.
Toronto.
Houston.
It’s hilarious.
This isn’t.
Gilgeous-Alexander was asked one of those what-does-it-say-about-this-team questions in Phoenix.
“This group is really relentless. We have a lot of guys that work hard, and at the end of the day, just want to win and we’re willing to do whatever it takes to figure out how to do so and we did tonight,” he said. “We’re just going to continue to get better, continue to try to get wins and see where it takes us.”
That attitude is part of what has them where they’re at, too.
The Thunder are doing more with less better than any team in the league. Just imagine what they might do when they finally start scoring as many points as their opponents per 100 trips down the floor.
At tanking, they’re terrible.
They might even turn out to be pretty good.