Horning: Tigers are champions behaving like champions

TULSA — They leaned into it. The Norman High girls actually leaned into it.
They won their state championship, finished off their undefeated season, were a shining example to their city, state and nation of all the things we should want young people to be.
They thought for themselves.
They made their own decisions.
They owned their choices.
They did not even compartmentalize. Or, if they did, they did so narrowly, making all of it so much more impressive.
Prior to Saturday’s 48-37 Class 6A state championship victory over Bixby, a few minutes after they’d topped Union in their semifinal game on Friday, a few sportswriters spoke to NHS coach Michael Neal, just outside a hallway, within which the Tiger locker room was located.
The sportswriters figured after Neal finished in the locker room, the players would come out and answer questions, too.
Instead, the Tigers were routed a different direction, outside and into their bus, reaching it before the writers knew they had.
The most senior Norman Public Schools official outside the bus was the superintendent himself, Nick Migliorino.
His inclination, given the fact the players had been made the subject of national news thanks to the racist attack of a broadcaster, was to keep them shielded and away from questions. Eventually, he allowed senior point guard Kelbie Washington to answer a few.
But here’s the thing.
Though his original instinct was entirely defendable, conceivably reasonable, it was also unwarranted. The Tigers did not need protecting.
That day, taking the court, prepared to kneel for the national anthem yet again — beautifully, they were joined by Union’s players, who also knelt — they warmed up wearing T-shirt’s with the words “FEMALE ATHLETE.” emblazoned upon them.
Then, Friday, prepared to kneel again — Bixby’s players chose to remain standing — they warmed up in T-shirts with the words “THIS IS WHY” emblazoned above an NHS Tiger logo and the words “WE KNEEL” emblazoned below.
Do you see?
They made the decision to begin kneeling in January. They continued until they ran out of games on Saturday. Thursday, they were attacked with the most historically vulgar of all racial epithets by a broadcaster, Matt Rowan, who later apologized by blaming his racism on pretty much everything but his racism.
The players could have only knelt. They could have continued just what they’d been doing, but otherwise sheltered themselves just as their administration originally thought would be best.
But they didn’t.
They leaned into it.
They wore the shirts.
They made a bigger statement.
They offered complete self realization, made the same point they’d been making for several weeks even stronger and ceded no ground. After which, they went out and won a state championship.
“We wore them because we’re making a stance,” junior guard Mikayla Parks said. “We’re high school girls and we want to make a difference.”
In fact, Parks added “in the future” to “we want to make a difference,” but what she has to know is she and her teammates are making a difference right now.
Maybe 40 percent, perhaps 50 percent, even 60 percent of all Americans, and perhaps still more Oklahomans, would prefer all stand for the anthem, no matter the circumstance.
Hard to know.
Even if you excise the Matt Rowans of the world from that group, you’re still left with a very, very, very large group, and that group — one that wishes everybody stand but without race-based hatred in its heart — must now get why the Tigers felt they had to kneel.
It just has to.
If it does, if any individuals among that group do, that’s progress.
Has anybody else in this state offered as much understanding as the NHS girls?
Can’t think of any.
They took state, too.
They pushed their winning streak to 41 games. They exercised their social consciousness right up to the opening tip. They played like the champions they are.
They did it despite their leader, Kelbie Washington, suffering foul trouble for a second straight game. For that matter, Washington, managing her foul trouble for a second straight game, was NHS’ catalyst in a second straight decisive third quarter.
“It was disappointing, the things we heard and that were said about us,” Washington said. “But I think it motivated us. We had a lot of people all over Oklahoma encouraging us.”
That they did.
That Rowan said what he said, really, is not even the crime. It’s thinking it in the first place, because the words he chose can only come from an ugly and awful place.
Yet, look what it wrought.
The support.
The solidarity.
So many fantastic expressions of gratitude for these young women who can not only think for themselves, make their own decisions and own their choices, but think, choose and claim ownership of things greater than the game they play so well. Better than any other team in the state.
Again.