By Clay Horning
For The TranscriptBetter to have loved and lost …
Right?
Or, in the case of the Norman High girls, to have played for history, to have given everything to make it, only to not quite make it against the best team in the state — last season and this one — than to have never run up that hill in the first place.
The Tigers may need a day or two to come around on the notion after not quite netting the program’s third Class 6A state championship in the space of five years and four state tourneys. But if they’re not there now, they’ll be quickly, because they were terrific.
Inside Lloyd Noble Center Saturday afternoon, they fell 65-58 to Edmond North, which did what NHS last did just two short years ago: win every single game on its way to the gold ball.
Not one of the Tigers who took the court on Saturday was on the court two years ago inside Tulsa’s Mabee Center, itself a fine tribute to what second-year coach Frankie Parks has led the program to accomplish since taking over for Michael Neal.
Still, a far better one was how the Tigers (22-5) competed when Saturday’s contest turned against them, in part because the Huskies (29-0) are horribly resilient and in part because the whistles kept going the Huskies’ way.
Kaylyn Simmons had just committed her third foul at the other end, yet before Parks could get her off the floor she was whistled for a fourth, still in the first half, after taking what most of the arena felt was a charge from Edmond North’s Laci Steele.
Simmons gave up her starting spot to begin the third quarter to Ady Hybl and offered a spark upon returning halfway through the frame. Yet, 1:09 into the fourth quarter, she was gone.
Post Nessa Begay, who finished with eight points and three assists, late to grab an offensive rebound, was next, fouling out with 4:23 remaining.
Then came Kayla Jones’ departure with 2:07 remaining, the Tigers still within four points and a moment later, after two free throws from Keeley Parks, within two, 57-55.
That’s where it ended.
Jordyn Rollins, who played every minute, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and four fouls, converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 43 seconds go, but it only brought the Tigers within four and having to foul.
The cause was done.
Valiantly.
“We’ve been a pretty resilient team all year, specifically dealing with injuries,” Frankie Parks said. “So we were never going to quit whether we were up or down. Those girls play hard.”
His’ daughter, Keeley, among the top sophomores in the nation, who’s presence has brought coaches from across the country into the NHS Gym, may even have offered something new.
Slowed by foul trouble long before losing any of its players, NHS endured a 12-0 Husky run that made it 45-36 Edmond North near the half-way point of the third quarter.
Keeley did everything but will her team back into the lead, netting 11 of her game-high 27 points over the final 10 or so minutes in a contest she also led both teams with six steals.
Four times NHS had a chance to tie or take the lead: down 51-49 when Jones couldn’t get one to drop; down 51-50 when Parks made the first of two free throws after being intentionally fouled following a steal, yet couldn’t get the second to go down; still down 51-50 after the charity miss, only to turn it over; down 55-53, only for the ball to be stolen away.
If that sounds like failure, it’s not.
The achievement was getting the opportunities, the first three coming after Simmons’ exit, the last coming after Begay’s exit, all against a squad that’s lost just one of its last 55 games, that way back on Jan. 17, on its home floor, took down the Tigers 59-35.
NHS was oh, so close.
“Great season,” Frankie Parks said. “I don’t think anybody pegged us to be where we are today … I’m super proud.”
As he should be.
A very new team, still kicking on the season’s very last day?
A triumph, even if the gold ball waits.
