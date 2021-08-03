Horning: Wanting out, Sooners could have chose to depart honestly, honorably

For a 50-something for whom the first four things known about sports were Johnny Bench and the Big Red Machine, the 89ers playing baseball a mile away, Alvin Adams having a fantastic rookie season in Phoenix and the Sooners winning a second straight national championship by beating coach Bo Schembechler’s Michigan inside the Orange Bowl, not necessarily in that order, the last couple of weeks have been disappointing.
It would have gone down easier, too, if the university I attempt to treat impartially, despite once living and dying with its athletic fortunes, had just been honest through the process.
Not fessed up to it the moment it decided its future interests would best be served elsewhere, but maybe the moment it got caught believing they were.
Bound to be lost to history, the first thing OU said in response to a Houston Chronicle report that it and Texas “have both talked” about exiting the Big 12 for the SEC was this:
“The college athletics landscape is shifting constantly. We don’t address every anonymous rumor.”
It may not have been perjury in a courtroom, because both sentences in a vacuum are true, but in context it was an absolute fib, because when it’s you who’s doing it, it’s not a rumor but a fact you know to be a fact.
Offering “no comment” or silence would have been better.
OU could have taken so many other routes, with the way it responded to the original story breaking and in deciding it had to begin its exit now.
Joe Harroz, OU’s president, speaking at last Friday’s regents meeting, said the university wasn’t leaving “simply for financial reasons,” and “to say that is to miss the point.”
“This is a move for stability and preservation and propagation,” he said. “Again, an existential time, not an opportunistic one.”
He went on, too, about 11 a.m. kickoffs, which are annoying, the Big 12 being last in line when it comes to sports television dollars — even behind the National Hockey League — which is hard to believe, and of such things impacting the university “in a material way,” creating “disadvantages in recruiting the top talent, disadvantages for our student athletes and a detriment to the fan experience,” as though OU would bolt the Big 12 for others rather than itself.
It’s like somebody should tell Harroz OU has been to four of seven college football playoffs since the CFP’s inception and of the three it’s missed, the Sooners lost five games one of those seasons and would have reached the playoff the other two had it not lost to Houston in 2015 and Kansas State, at home, last season.
He should be reminded too, the Sooners have put two of the last four Heisman Trophy winners on the field, watched another finish runner-up and claims the preseason favorite to win it this year. All that and had Alex Grinch been defensive coordinator for six seasons rather than two, OU would have one or two additional national championships on its resumé.
Maybe it’s not all about football, but if that were the case, OU should be complaining about 6 p.m. tips, too early for fans to arrive at Lloyd Noble Center from work.
But it is all about football and, even though OU has not suffered a competitive iota as a result of being trapped in its conference, it became scared and, seeing itself on a sinking ship, believed it had to bolt and sooner rather than later.
Forever, the biggest upset in college sports history has been Chaminade, an NAIA program, taking down Ralph Sampson and No. 1 Virginia on Dec. 23, 1982, in Honolulu, but that famous basketball game will fall to No. 2 should OU and Texas actually wait until the 2025-26 academic year to join the SEC.
If the Sooners and Longhorns wanted to join then, they could have waited until 2023 to begin planning their way out, waited until then to refuse to respond to “rumor” when it leaked and waited until then to implode its conference, catching its Bedlam rival and everybody else but its Red River rival unaware.
It could have waited until then to simply say, “We’re terrified and believe we have no choice.”
By then, not only the truth as it saw it, it might even have been right.