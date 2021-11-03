Doesn’t the College Football Playoff selection committee understand Oklahoma has been close all season and just put it all together against Texas Tech, winning 52-21?
Coach Lincoln Riley has been saying it forever. After topping Nebraska by a touchdown and West Virginia by a field goal, Riley told everybody.
Doesn’t the committee understand everybody plays Kansas on auto-pilot and shows up flat. Yeah, most beat the Jayhawks by 50 anyway, but what happened could happen to anybody and didn’t it watch the Tech game?
The Sooners hadn’t played a game that strong all season, sure, but that’s who they are now and that’s what matters.
For that matter, what does the committee, chaired by Iowa athletic director Gary Barta, have against Notre Dame.
Sure, it seems to like the Irish, who beat Florida State, Toledo and Virginia Tech by three points each — three teams with a combined record of 11-15, not one with more wins than losses — and still has them No. 10 in front of one-loss Oklahoma State and one-loss Baylor.
Yet, if it actually likes Notre Dame and can forgive all those narrow victories, shouldn’t it be treating Cincinnati better, because the Bearcats are unbeaten, beat Notre Dame 24-13 in South Bend, but are somehow No. 6 behind No. 2 Alabama, No. 4 Oregon and No. 5 Ohio State, each with a loss.
Or, did Barta and his committee do something horrible while visiting Eugene, Oregon, sometime in the past? Is there a dossier it cannot let come to life. Have committee members been meeting clandestinely with very important Ducks for no apparent reason and do those Ducks have the goods on them?
How else to explain Oregon at No. 4. Oregon, which lost to Stanford, which is 3-5 and has lost three straight, which lost to Washington, which lost to Montana, which lost to Sacramento State, which lost to Northern Iowa, which lost to South Dakota, which lost to Kansas, which hasn’t beaten anybody else?
Sure, the Pac-12’s been the Rodney Dangerfield of college football for a while, but come on, who’s kidding who, now it’s time to elevate it? That’s your No. 4 team when Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Wake Forest remain unbeaten?
Back to Cincinnati, Barta had one of those all-timer quotes about the Bearcats on Tuesday.
“Cincinnati has tremendous respect from the committee,” he said. “But after that win [against Notre Dame], look at who else they have beaten. Look at who else they have played.”
It’s just another way of saying, “But for that one game the whole nation said they had win to finally be taken seriously, that won over all 63 media voters in the AP poll and all 64 coaches in the coaches’ poll and the fact they haven’t lost, we’re not impressed, and that part about having tremendous respect for them, we lied.”
Cincinnati, of course, owns Houston’s only loss, while the Cougars own SMU’s only loss, and the Bearcats will get their chance against the Mustangs on Nov. 20 and should they win that one, will likely get the chance to beat the Cougars a second time at the AAC championship game on Dec. 5.
But if the committee gives no respect to the rest of the AAC, no matter how well Houston and SMU have played, how can Cincinnati build its case? The committee’s lack of respect becomes self fulfilling.
Then, of course, there’s the over-respect being given to the Michigans, the Spartans and Wolverines, the latter only having lost to the former and the former having lost to nobody.
Yet, Michigan State hasn’t beaten anybody but Michigan, and Michigan hasn’t beaten anybody but Wisconsin and Purdue, both of which have three losses … yet both of which beat Iowa, so perhaps there’s your explanation:
Barta, a Hawkeye himself, and his committee were fully bought into Iowa when it reached No. 2 in the polls, though it has scored all of 14 points and lost twice since.
Leave it to the committee to set itself up to be complimented “for getting it right in the end” because it sure didn’t get it right in the beginning.
Given so many close shaves, you don’t have to feel sorry for Oklahoma, though pretty much everything after handing Georgia the top spot, the committee got wrong
What it sets up is actually quite tasty. The actual pollsters, media and coaches, may now have a real interest in vaulting Houston and SMU to buttress Cincinnati’s case.
That, and all these years later, who really determines the national champion, first the BCS and now the CFP, or the polls, has never really been decided. They just haven’t been at odds since 2003, when LSU won the title game over Oklahoma, yet the AP voters went with Southern Cal.
If you’re a fan of upset applecarts, cheer on the Bearcats and root for the voters over the committee.
Or give it a month, when everything’s bound to change, anyway.
It happens every year.