In a polarized media landscape in which facts are ignored by those vested in ignoring them or those who practice fealty to those vested in ignoring them, it’s possible this next sentence might be new information.
The first known COVID-19 infection in South Korea and the first known COVID-19 infection in the United States occurred on the same day, Jan. 20.
It is also true the KBO, baseball’s most major league in South Korea, began its season on Tuesday.
Given the time difference, were you up at 1 a.m. Monday night, you might have watched it on ESPN.
I did.
They’re not playing in front of fans. Base coaches and umpires are wearing masks. Players are not high-fiving with their bare hands and chewing tobacco’s been banned to keep spitting to a minimum.
They would seem to be playing as cautiously as they can.
Still, it’s a 10-team league and, though it's started late, the plan is to play a 144-game regular season, the same number they play every season.
Why can’t we do that over here? Are they taking the coronavirus less seriously in South Korea? Are they over their laughing at Americans afraid to resume their seasons and lives?
Quite the opposite.
Tuesday, there were three new coronavirus cases reported in all of South Korea, a nation of almost 52 million.
Monday, just in Oklahoma, there were 72 new cases and more than 21,000 across the country and here in the U.S., we’re riding a several-day streak of more than a thousand coronavirus deaths, too.
You want to blame the imbalance on the governors, fine, I won’t try talking you out of it, though they’re slightly less powerful than the federal government and by slightly I mean not remotely as powerful.
You want to blame it on the federal government and the president, I won’t try talking you out of that either.
What I’ll try talking you into is this:
The reason our games aren’t being played, the reason why the NBA and NHL remain suspended and baseball has yet to begin and none of the above has even put its name on a plan to return to the court, rink or diamond is all the same reason.
It’s the same reason we don’t know what to do in our daily lives; to leave the house or not leave the house; wear a mask or not wear a mask; hang with friends or not hang with friends, not knowing the risk each implies.
It’s the not knowing.
When we discuss how sports might get going again, whether we might play football as normal in the fall, football without fans in the fall, or no football at all until the spring if then, it’s the not knowing what the risk might be however we proceed.
Its not logistics.
It’s not knowing.
It’s not a case of smart people employed by the leagues, NCAA or collegiate conferences being unable to come up with any number of plans. It’s not management and players being unwilling to agree on one of those plans.
Were the risk understood and under control, they could agree on something in a day or two.
It’s not even the not knowing when it will be entirely safe. It’s the not knowing whatsoever what the level of risk, — slight, great, cataclysmic — might be.
The not knowing, of course, is fueled by one thing: almost four months since the first coronavirus case in the U.S. and 55 days since Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive in Oklahoma City, we have no idea when testing will be available and wide-spread enough to even hypothesize the risk.
It’s the testing.
It’s the testing.
It’s the testing.
More people have died in this country of COVID-19 than in many of the wars this country has fought and wars, even non-declared ones, tend to be fought nationally.
The coronavirus?
Not so much.
So blame who you want.
I won’t tell you what to believe.
I’m merely telling you it’s not a case of the NBA, NHL, MLB and NCAA failing to come up with plans of their own.
They’ve got them.
What they don’t have is the information or resources required to know the risk, or how to avoid the risk, of implementing them.
We’re not waiting on sports.
We’re waiting on our country and those within it with the power to respond. That's who we're waiting on. That’s who’s keeping our sports from us.
Whoever that is.
Your call.
