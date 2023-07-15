Just maybe, the end of Bedlam football as we know it is a public relations battle first and an inalterable reality second.
Actually, it’s at least that.
It’s at least that because my handy dandy Sooner football schedule is very clear. The Sooners and Pokes meet Nov. 4 in Stillwater at a time to be determined.
Also, the PR battle just took place Wednesday and Thursday in Arlington, Texas, site of Big 12 football media days, where both Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables had their say.
Gundy had his like he was trying to make news and pulled it off, too, caustically speaking the same truth that’s been true ever since the Sooners and Longhorns shocked the conference with their planned departure.
Would he entertain the continuation of the series?
Uh, no.
“We have nine conference games scheduled, and then we have, I think, through 15 years, we’re scheduled all the way up and we’re full for the most part and we have Power Five teams,” he said, before changing directions.
“I’m going to go back to what I said earlier. Oklahoma State is not going to change what we do because Oklahoma chose to go to the SEC. They need to change what they do because they’re the ones that made their mind up to go to the SEC.”
He wasn’t finished.
“So with all the talk from administration and people saying that Oklahoma State needs to do this and that, all Oklahoma had to do was not go to the SEC. So it is what it is. We can cut right to the chase.”
Venables was lobbed the same question.
“Look, I’m not in control of whether or not we play Oklahoma State. I love college football. I love the traditions of the game. I love rivalry games,” he said. “Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years and Oklahoma has been dang good in those games for a long time. But whether or not we play them in the future, nobody is asking me what I think.
“If they do ask me, I’ll tell them what I think. I’d love to play the game.”
Touché.
I’m pretty sure the idea Gundy could keep the game from happening if his bosses really wanted it to is ultimately bunk. Just the same, Venables is way underplaying his hand. The regents voted to tear down the Switzer Center for him, so the idea his opinion’s an afterthought on anything is bunk, too.
Who won the exchange?
Gundy far and wide, but Venables in Sooner Nation, because OSU really could keep the game going if it wanted; and still, the Poke coach is right, OU burned the bridge.
Also, maybe, the game’s not toast.
I’d offer a top-five list why, but there’s more reasons than that..
Here’s a few quick ones.
The series, if continued, even should OU maintains its typical dominance, would still make OSU a better team each season, which would still be helpful in a Big 12 that’s unlikely to be dominated by anybody (unless, perhaps, that team is OSU), and is unlikely to have any negative College Football Playoff consequences given the playoff becomes a 12-team affair in 2024.
That is, because it’s bound to make them a better team in their conference, keeping the series going may give the Pokes a leg up in reaching the playoff, win or lose.
Not to mention, though in-state recruiting may not be that big a deal in Oklahoma — at least to OU — win or lose, playing the game should pay dividends for OSU.
Prospects who prefer Middle America to the Gulf Coast and Old South, or perhaps just the honorable in-state program that didn’t abandon ship have those reasons already to choose the Pokes over the Sooners. But if the Pokes could win a game or two in the series as the Sooners struggle to adjust to their new conference, it’s not hard to imagine OSU getting a few more in-state products OU would have been happy to have.
Then, there’s cold hard cash.
In Stillwater, the game’s bound to be any season’s hottest ticket. In Norman, perhaps, too.
Why not play it?
If the downside is minimal and the upside is huge and you’ll rake in the dough, why not?
Indeed, the program with the most to lose is not the program with the coach who loves to remind us how OSU owes Bedlam nothing, but the program with the coach who’s already on record saying, “I’d love to play the game.”
Between “a shame” and “regrettable,” I’m not sure where the end of the Bedlam series falls.
Somewhere.
The fan bases would love it, but may not miss it a whole lot initially. The fact both teams are entering new conferences should have the anticipation level for every game super high the next year, two or three.
After that?
After that, perhaps, cooler heads will prevail and Bedlam will come back; because while there are may good reasons to keep it, there are also no great ones to kill it.
