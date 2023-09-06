Clay Horning
For The TranscriptMomentarily, two very interesting things are going on with Dillon Gabriel, the Sooner starting quarterback and perpetual Rorschach test concerning the state of the offense he runs.
Well, that is, unless he no longer is, because one game into his final collegiate season, he left nobody wanting.
One of those things carries no substance and is only that — interesting — as Oklahoma moves on from its 73-0 shellacking of Arkansas State into a Saturday evening’s skirmish with SMU, the Mustangs 16 1/2-point underdogs, but still a dangerous team.
The second carries all kinds of importance, and could be absolutely real or not real at all, because not only does the sample size remain one game, but a game against the Red Wolves, a doormat even in the Sun Belt.
Here’s the first thing:
Almost nobody’s talking about him.
Eight days ago, heading into the season opener, Gabriel hardly came up in head coach Brent Venables’ pre-game press conference.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby took questions about him after the game, but only tangentially on Monday when asked about the way Arkansas State defended the OU passing game and if Gabriel’s incompletions were memorable because there were only three.
Tuesday, Venables’ turn to take questions, nobody asked about Gabriel again until I came up with a query 22 minutes into it.
What’s going on?
How’s he on nobody’s mind?
Which leads to the second thing:
Multiple times last season, with time and a receiver wide open, again and again, Gabriel threw the ball out of reach.
It happened on third-and-5, on second-and-6, on third-and-3 and even first-and-10, each time gaining nothing when something was available.
It was a big part of OU’s lack of success on third down and it was a huge part of the Sooners simply leaving so many first downs and points on the field, of not scoring at the same rate an offense gaining 474 yards per Saturday, ranking 13th in the nation, ought to be scoring.
Yet, those struggles appeared so far away against Arkansas State. And, while, yes, the Sooners were supposed to roast their first opponent, Gabriel had still never, never, ever, ever been remotely so accurate.
What’s going on?
How is this happening?
I asked Venables if this is a different Gabriel, new and improved, or if his quarterback just had all kinds of time.
He hedged toward the former.
“He’d probably be the first to tell you that, another offseason, another offseason of film study,” Venables said, “and the work that he’s put in, how he watches and looks at an opponent, and pre- and post-snap diagnosis has probably slowed down incredibly for him.”
Perhaps, but Gabriel appeared better than even those factors should have produced.
In 38 games prior to facing the Red Wolves, his highest completion rate was 75.9%, 22 of 29, at Louisville, which was also his last game before arriving in Norman.
He completed 75% (21 of 28) against Kent State last season; 71.4% (35 of 49) at Memphis in 2020; 70% (21 of 30) against Houston in 2019 and 73.3% (22 of 30) against Stanford in 2019.
That’s it for 70% or better.
In 38 games prior to facing the Red Wolves, his career completion percentage was 61.3. His career efficiency rating is still a pedestrian 157.5.
Against the Red Wolves, Gabriel completed 19 of 22, 86.4%, with an efficiency rating of 234.
All that and one of his incompletions was a catchable ball to Jalil Farooq in the end zone and another a toss to Jaquaize Pettaway that should have been caught, so Lebby himself said on Monday.
“Jalil had a chance to make that play … and then Pettaway’s, he really should have had that one,” he said.
Now we’re talking 21 of 22 on-target tosses.
That kind of near-perfection isn’t sustainable, of course, but generally making accurate throws a great deal more often than Gabriel’s ever managed in the past could be.
He’s still not electric.
He still doesn’t have Baker Mayfield’s moxie, nor Jason White’s, Sam Bradford’s or Kyler Murray’s zip.
But none of that will matter if Gabriel can throw accurate passes to open receivers the rest of the season like he did the other day.
I tried asking Gabriel what he thought about his new accuracy after he’d dissected Arkansas State.
He didn’t quite bite.
“It’s something you work on,” he said. “And regardless of opponent, the name on the schedule that we have to play against, just taking advantage of every opportunity.”
See?
It’s like he left a sentence out.
But he did what he did.
Coming up next, more of it may be required against a team that scored 38 points on its opening day.
Should Gabriel do it again, not that it matters, maybe folks still finally start talking about him.
More importantly, he’ll be harder to doubt.
He’s a little harder to doubt already.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.