Kelbie Washington’s fearless attitude on the basketball court has given Oklahoma a dynamic threat coming off the bench in recent weeks.
After starting the Sooners’ first 16 games this season, the freshman missed the next three games due to health and safety protocols. Her return in the Sooners’ 84-58 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 26 marked her first game off the bench, recording six points, seven assists and four steals in 23 minutes.
On Saturday, in a wild, come-from-behind 101-99 win over West Virginia in double overtime, the point guard finished with 17 points on six of eight shooting while adding seven assists and four steals.
The game marked a career-high in points for Washington, who is scoring the fifth most points for the second-highest scoring team in the country. In addition to the high scoring outputs, Washington has been the team’s leader in assists per game and steals per game.
Despite a new role off the bench, Washing said her mindset hasn’t changed.
“Whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, I’m still going to be me,” Washington said during the Sooners’ media availability Wednesday.
She’s continued to provide energy, playmaking and defense off the bench, OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said, and that’s been a huge boost for the Sooners.
“She’s not somebody that’s proud of scoring so many points or proud of some kind of accolade or honor,” Baranczyk said. “She just wants to win every single possession and when you have players like that … it’s pretty darn special.”
Nevaeh Tot has started at point guard for the Sooners over the past four games, but Baranczyk has used lineups with both her and Washington on the floor. The guards are first and third in total assists on the team, respectively, and the duo gives the Sooners extra playmaking and shot creation from the perimeter.
“They compliment each other,” Baranczyk said. “They play to each others’ strengths. They’re different and yet, they can play well together. They can also each be in on their own and be able to run it and they can play together. So from that standpoint, their chemistry has continued to grow as the season has gone on.
“Especially Nevaeh, when Kelbie was out, she really missed her. When Nevaeh was out, Kelbie really missed her. Even though those times you don’t want anybody out, you also kind of have a whole different view on how much you need each other. I think that’s [when] it could go the other way, but they’re just amazing to each other. They’re great teammates.”
While Washington has continued to make an impact whether she’s starting or coming off the bench, her focus has still been on avoiding foul trouble.
Washington fouled out after an aggressive defensive play and was forced to go to the bench against the Mountaineers, while West Virginia’s A’riana Gray went to the line with a chance to extend the five-point lead.
It was the first time Washington fouled out of a game during her collegiate career, but the sixth time she’s had at least four fouls in a game this season. Many times these fouls come on plays where the young guard’s aggressiveness has led her to making mistakes.
Baranczyk said that the coaching staff has been working with Washington on avoiding untimely mistakes, while still encouraging her to continue to play fearlessly and aggressively.
“Kelbie’s incredible,” she said. “There’s some things where she’s going to have to continue to learn. She’s still a freshman, she still does these amazing things and then she does things that a freshman does, but I don’t want to reign it in. I want her to play, I love her emotion, I love her competitiveness and I think we feed off of that.”
Washington has put up double-digit scoring nights in two of the last three games and is averaging three assists since returning from her absence. Her minutes per game have even seen a slight increase since taking on a new role off the bench.
With the Sooners still vying for the top spot in the Big 12 standings, Washington’s development as a playmaker could give the team a boost during the stretch run of the season.
“I think from the very beginning I was like, ‘Man, this is different (at the collegiate level),’” Washington said. “But I think I got successful in just getting used to the pace and getting used to the personnel and stuff. Like, [Taylor Robertson’s] a shooter, but she’ll also curl and get a layup. [So it’s] just knowing what each person does and what they do best.”