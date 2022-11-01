Over the past two games, there’s a lot of evidence that DaShaun White is seeing major improvement.
Against Kansas, the fifth-year senior recorded his first career interception while adding eight tackles. White followed that up in last Saturday’s 27-13 win at Iowa State with a career-high 14 tackles, which also led the team, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said White’s performance against the Cyclones was his best of the season.
“He’s become more physical, more decisive,” Roof said. “He makes a decision, he sees it, he goes.”
It’s not a coincidence that things are starting to come together for him on the field.
OU head coach Brent Venables moved White from his typical spot at linebacker to the cheetah position during fall camp, a position that includes elements of both linebacker and defensive back. He averaged 4.5 tackles per game in his first six outings, though he recorded just four tackles combined in the Sooners’ losses to TCU and Texas as he struggled to acclimate to his new position.
But in the Sooners’ past two victories, things have clicked for White. He’s recorded 22 tackles and 2.5 for a loss during that span, compared to 27 tackles and 1 for a loss in his first six outings.
He attributes that success to feeling more comfortable in his new position, which has been a gradual process through the season.
“I feel really confident right now,” White said Monday. “I’m really comfortable just knowing where I’m supposed to be at, knowing where everybody else is at around me. And then just knowing what offenses are trying to do against us and [the] different sort of looks. I’ve really been taking my film study personally this year… That’s something that’s built throughout the year.”
That growth on the field is connected to his work off the field.
White has been more dedicated to watching game film in his spare time. He’s even watched film of Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson and Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a former Clemson linebacker, play the cheetah position for inspiration.
Venables has noticed that work showing up on the field.
“I think he’s put a lot more time into studying the game on his own, with his teammates,” Venables said. “Really understanding intimately, trying to have a grasp of the game plan like the coordinator is calling it. Understanding not just the what, but the how and the why and the when. So there’s a maturation from a football intelligence standpoint. But he’s put a lot of hard work in it. Taking great notes every day. He’s applying the knowledge that he’s been given to game day and not trying to do too much.
“He’ll be the first one to tell you he didn’t watch film last year or previously on Sundays, for example, on his own. So he’s just made it a routine… and it’s helped him play a little bit more sure of himself. [He’s] more sound. He’s made a bunch of plays as a result.”
Now the goal is to continue that this Saturday against Baylor. White missed last year’s 27-14 loss to the Bears last season with an illness, but it’s stuck with him.
The Bears (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) aren’t as potent as they were last season but still present a challenge for the Sooners. White is hoping he and the team can carry the momentum from the past two games to a third-straight conference win.
“I think especially during those weeks where we were taking losses, it really kind of hurt because we were working so hard,” White said. “Those losses stung quite a bit. Just for us to get out there the last two weeks and let loose and have a lot of fun together and make plays and still play at a high level, it’s been really important for our confidence as a defense and as a team.”
