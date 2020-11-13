'I felt free': Oklahoma newcomer Umoja Gibson grateful for chance to play immediately

Following a grueling Friday practice, Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger grabbed a fatigued Umoja Gibson by the shoulder and delivered the news.
Gibson already accepted he might not be cleared to play the 2020-21 season. He knew it from the time he decided to transfer from North Texas to OU back in April under the NCAA’s current transfer rules.
OU applied for a waiver that would keep Gibson, who averaged 14.5 points and 2.2 rebounds last season, from waiting the customary one year to suit up for the Sooners.
It took the NCAA nearly seven months to respond to OU's request, but on Oct. 30, Gibson was finally granted his waiver.
“It relieved me,” Gibson said, “I felt free at the moment.”
How much and how early Gibson will contribute to OU remains to be seen, but he appears to have the tools to make an immediate impact.
The 6-foot-1 guard, who grew up in Waco, Texas, made 39% of his 3-point shots over the past two seasons and is accustomed to playing 30 or more minutes per night.
The Sooner backcourt is in need of a a new starter after Jamal Bieniemy, OU’s starting point guard the past two seasons, left the program for Texas-El Paso.
His departure should offer Gibson a chance to play a major role alongside seniors Austin Reaves, Alondes Williams and sophomore De’Vion Harmon. And Gibson is confident he can provide those critical minutes to an OU squad that finished third last season in the Big 12 standings.
Gibson arrived to Norman with no guarantees of how often he’d see the floor. He respected the honesty from OU's coaches, whom quickly built a solid relationship with Gibson during his recruitment.
“It wasn't any promises or anything like that,” Gibson said. “I just felt like it was the best choice for me to come here. I like coach Krug. He told me my playing time would be based upon my performances in practice, and I'm really confident in the type of player I am.”
Kruger’s first glimpse at Gibson came last season when OU went to North Texas.
The Sooners narrowly escaped with an 82-80 victory, but allowed Gibson to notch 21 points, knocking down 3-of-9 3-point attempts.
When Gibson entered the transfer portal, Kruger reached out to North Texas coach Grant McCasland to learn more about the former Conference USA all-league selection.
“Once Umoja made his decision, talked to coach McCasland, from that moment on, based on what McCasland said regarding Umoja, it was an easy decision on our part,” Kruger said. “... He’s a terrific young man. Everything coach McCasland has said about him has come through in our eyes as well in terms of great work ethic.”
Gibson reports his efforts and focus have only increased since he learned he’d be able to play right away.
His OU career begins in less than two weeks when Texas-San Antonio visits Lloyd Noble Center on Nov. 25. No matter what his role turns out to be, whether it's at the point or shooting guard, his trust in OU’s coaching staff remains as strong as when they convinced him to become a Sooner.
“I feel like [Kruger’s] going to put me in a great position,” Gibson said. “I believe there's going to be an opportunity to play the point guard more, but you know, it's up to coach Krug at the end of the day and I feel like he's going to be put me in the best position.”
