Spencer Rattler hears the noise.
He knows the Oklahoma offense has underwhelmed through the team’s first three games. He knows they haven’t played up to the standards that past teams have set.
But the Sooners’ quarterback also knows the offense can be better than what they’ve shown so far.
“If I take away two or three throws from each game, I’m good to go, really,” Rattler said Wednesday. “It’s that simple. I just have to see these guys, drop it in these zones where they’re trying to take away our threats.
“Take what they give me. I know how to do that, and I’m ready to do that.”
What opposing defenses, particularly Nebraska last Saturday, have given Rattler and the Sooners’ offense is short-yardage throws. What they’ve taken away are big plays down the field.
The Sooners’ passing offense is currently averaging 10.67 yards-per-completion, which ranks 45th in the nation, per NCAA stats. The Sooners are 77th in plays of 30-plus yards (5), a stat they ranked 17th in last season with 30 such plays, per CFBstats.
So while the Sooners offense is still finding some success, defenses are making them earn it.
Nebraska’s defense schemed to limit explosive plays from the Sooners, and it was effective. The offense scored three touchdowns on nine total possessions, and finished the game with only two plays of 20-plus yards and 8.9 yards-per-completion.
In comparison, Nebraska finished with 15.2 yards-per-completion.
“These teams know what we like to do,” Rattler said. “We have guys who can get down the field. But a lot of people don’t understand. They’re quick to say this and that, but a lot of people don’t understand what defenses are trying to do versus us. They like to take away the deep shots so we can stay underneath, and they can rally to the ball.”
The Sooners got off to a slow start last year, too, before becoming one of the most lethal offenses in college football. But OU coach Lincoln Riley said they can’t look to emulate last season.
So how can this year’s offense reach its potential?
Riley pointed towards Rattler building chemistry with the team’s new skill players. A lot of the players the Sooners are relying on, such as Mike Woods, Eric Gray, Kennedy Brooks and Mario Williams, didn’t play with Rattler last season.
“It’s so hard to compare because it’s two different groups,” Riley said Tuesday. “You are talking about a group that played a bunch of games together last year and you get in a groove. [Now] our skill positions are radically different. There’s not a whole lot of us that are the same out there and some of us that are the same are at different positions.
Rattler said he’s used the early part of the season to work on finding a rhythm with the new players.
“Almost all of our personnel is new except for the tight ends and Jadon [Haselwood], but I didn’t get to go with him until the end of last year,” Rattler said. “Those first couple of games, you have to get used to everybody and get that chemistry down. We still haven’t connected on things we’ve wanted to, plays we’ve wanted to.
“I think the game plan this week (for West Virginia) is a lot clearer, a lot better, and we’re ready to go out there and execute.”
The Sooners could also rely more on their running game to create opportunities down the field.
The Gray-Brooks running back tandem had their best outing of the season against Nebraska, combining for 159 yards rushing on 5.5 yards-per-carry.
Rattler said utilizing the running game against West Virginia could help the passing game.
“I think we’ll see a big difference when we get out there on Saturday,” Rattler said. “Make them respect both sides of the game. It’s gonna be fun. We’ve just got to take what they give us. That’s it.”
Either way, Rattler knows that he and the offense can be better. And he’s confident they’ll be better as the Sooners begin their conference schedule on Saturday.
“I just have to play up to my standard, up to my game. These first three games haven’t been the games we’ve all wanted to have,” Rattler said. “I haven’t played some of my best yet, but it’s coming. That’s really it.
“We have to play better. I have to play better. We’ll be good.”