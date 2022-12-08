The Oklahoma City Thunder needed to create extra space in its trophy case after the NBA announced the first recipients for the Rookie of the Month award earlier this month.
Jalen Williams, the Thunder’s No. 12 pick in last summer’s draft, was named the Western Conference award recipient for October and November. He joins Josh Giddey, who won the award four times last season, as the latest Thunder rookie to receive the honor.
It’s also the latest evidence of Williams’ stand out season.
The timing of the award, which was announced last Thursday, was impeccable. The night before, Williams led the Thunder to a 20-point comeback win against the San Antonio Spurs. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out, Williams took up the mantle and scored a career-high 27 points, including a late basket that helped seal the win.
On the season, Williams is averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The 21-year-old is shooting an efficient 51.7 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line.
With the Thunder missing No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren for the entire season and Ousmane Dieng bouncing back between the NBA and G League, Williams is providing instant production as one of the team’s newest players.
Heading into the draft, many experts viewed Williams as a player who could contribute right away. Williams was confident about that, too.
“I don’t really view myself as a rookie,” Williams said following his career night against the Spurs. “I just go out there and play my game.”
Williams has already shown versatility as a scorer, but what has stood out the most is his ability as a ball handler.
His pick-and-roll game is eerily similar to Gilgeous-Alexander’s. He doesn’t rely on elite athleticism or speed. His style is more methodical, using crafty moves to carve out space in opposing defenses.
He’s averaging three possessions per game as the ball handler in the pick-and-roll handler, per NBA stats. He's scoring 0.91 points per possession in those possessions, which ranks him in the 60.9 percentile in the league.
That’s an efficient mark for a rookie, particularly one that’s playing 25 minutes a game. Williams is first in that category among the top six rookies in total minutes played this season.
Williams’ high efficiency as a ball handler likely correlates with his ability to get to the basket. 71.3 percent of Williams’ shots are 2-pointers and 32.2 percent are from within three feet of the basket.
With a combination of driving layups, floaters and dunks, Williams ranks in the 90th percentile among wings on the number of shots around the rim. Among rookies, Williams is fourth in drives per game at seven.
The efficiency inside the paint has helped make up for subpar outside shooting, as Williams is shooting just 30 percent from outside on 2.4 3-pointers per game, though there’s reason to believe his 3-point shooting should improve. He’s an efficient free throw shooter and he made nearly 40 percent in his final college season at Santa Clara.
If his outside shot starts to fall, it could unlock a new level of scoring for Williams.
While the accolades are nice, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault isn’t worried about Williams getting caught up in winning awards.
“I think one of the takeaways with [Williams] is his development to this point is not centered around accolades,” Daigneault said after Williams won the award. “He just kind of shows up, works hard, competes and plays inside the team. He is a good player so that led to whatever it was that earned the award.
“I think the challenge now for him, and really anybody that gets individual accolades, is to understand what led to it and try to repeat that and not get distracted by it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.