All signs point to Eric Gray being Oklahoma’s starting running back to open the season.
The senior has by far the most experience on the team and was a productive running back last season, finishing second on the team in rushing yards and touchdowns behind Kennedy Brooks. He’s been operating as the lead back during practices in the spring and fall, regularly taking first-team snaps alongside quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
But there should be plenty of opportunities for other running backs to carve out roles in Jeff Lebby’s offense. For one, the OU offensive coordinator’s system is predicated on a fast tempo — Ole Miss, Lebby’s previous coaching stop, ranked fourth in plays per game each of the past two seasons. Lebby also heavily incorporates the run in his offenses, as Ole Miss ran the ball on over 56 percent of its plays during his two-year stint.
Despite Brooks’ departure to the NFL, the Sooners have a few viable candidates outside of Gray that could see the field this season. Here’s a look at a few of the other RBs on the OU depth chart.
Marcus Major
The redshirt junior has emerged as more than a backup running back during fall camp.
He’s seemingly asserted himself as the No. 2 player on the depth chart. In recent weeks, he’s been regularly running immediately behind Gray and alongside quarterback Davis Beville, the favorite to become Gabriel’s backup, during practices.
He’s got a few things going for him. He’s been on the roster since 2019 and has carried the ball 60 times for 298 yards and three touchdowns for his career. His main issue has been staying on the field — he missed most of 2019 due to an injury and was ruled academically ineligible for the first half of last season.
But entering this year, he’s healthy and has impressed his coaches.
“Marcus has had a really good offseason," OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray said. "He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. You talk about a guy who’s extremely fresh. He hasn’t got a bunch of game reps, but he’s had a lot of practice reps.
“We’re expecting big things from Marcus Major. He’s put himself in a great position to go in and compete. He’s done a really good job at picking up the offense and working his tail off every day.”
That work during the offseason has paid off since the beginning of fall camp. OU head coach Brent Venables mentioned Marcus as a player that’s impressed in the month of August.
“Marcus is having his best couple of weeks since we've been here,” Venables said. “Coach Murray will be the first one to tell you that he’s practicing his best. [He’s] showing up with the right mindset more than he has at any other time since he's been here.”
He has impressed his teammates, too, including Gray.
“He’s a very powerful runner,” Gray said. “His speed to size is a great ratio, being as strong as he is but also as fast as he is. He’s definitely doing a great job.”
Jovantae Barnes
The true freshman quickly made an impact since arriving in Norman.
The former 4-star recruit ran for nearly 600 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games his senior year and was rated as one of the top running backs in the 2022 class.
Murray said he’s learned a lot since he arrived as mid-year enrollee.
“Jovantae has done an unbelievable job since he came here in January,” Murray said. “I’m very proud of him and where he’s at. He’s a big, fast, strong-looking kid and he’s done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s put on some great muscle mass and he handles himself.
“He’s a quiet guy but he has a chip on his shoulder at all times. But he works extremely well with others and I’m just happy to have him here.”
Others
While Gray and Barnes could be in line for the most opportunities, the coaching staff has expressed excitement about the other running backs.
Gavin Sawchuck and Tawee Walker join Barnes as the underclassmen in the room. Walker particularly impressed during the spring game back in April, running 13 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The Sooners have other upperclassmen options in redshirt seniors Bentavious Thompson and Jaden Knowles, as well as redshirt junior Todd Hudson.
Either way, Venables is excited about the running back room.
“I love the group,” Venables said. “We feel incredibly good about that group. They’re a group that’s shown up every day. They've stayed healthy… [It’s been] a great competition. Love our depth there. A lot of physicality. You’ve got game-breaking strength and speed, guys know how to run behind their pads and make plays in space and stick their face in there in pass [protection]. Smart guys, very competitive. We’ve got a really excellent group of running backs."
