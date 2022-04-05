Much of the focus during Oklahoma’s spring practices has been on getting the new coaching staff acclimated with the roster.
One area where that hasn’t been necessary is quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s relationship with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
The two worked together closely during Gabriel’s freshman season in 2018 at the University of Central Florida, when Lebby served as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel. The Golden Knights, with Gabriel and Lebby running the offense, finished that season with a 10-3 record and a spot in the Associated Press’ final Top-25 rankings of the season.
Though Lebby departed the program the following year, Gabriel always wanted to reunite with him. Lebby’s hire as the Sooners’ offensive coordinator played a key role in the redshirt junior transferring to Oklahoma back in January.
“I think it goes way back from a trust standpoint,” Gabriel said last week. “I really trust him, love playing in his offense. The way he’s able to strategically use people and put them in good positions to go play and win a lot of ball games while scoring a lot of points. That’s something I really love about him. Most of all, I just love how he continues to push me to get to levels that I didn’t think I had. That’s obviously why we’re back together.
“I’m super grateful for him. I know every time I’ve played for him, throughout spring ball and fall camps to the season, I have progressed in a super positive way.”
The Sooners are hoping the duo can rediscover that success in Norman.
Under Lebby, Gabriel posted some of the best passing numbers in the country as a freshman, completing 236-of-398 passing attempts (59 percent) for 3,653 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also finished in the top 15 nationally in passing yards, passing efficiency rating (156.9) and passing yards per attempt (9.2).
The Golden Knights also had one of the most explosive offenses in the country that season, finishing fifth in points per game (43.4) and second in total yards per game (541.9). Both numbers ranked slightly ahead of the Sooners.
While the Sooners’ offensive players are learning Lebby’s fast-paced offense during spring practices, Gabriel’s already comfortable operating it under center.
“You’ve gotta utilize it to your advantage and that’s our edge,” Gabriel said. “But I feel like just playing in it, you can take advantage of a lot of opportunities with [the defense] not being set. And then likewise, just being able to push it on them. As you start to get into long-play drives, you can definitely see the defense start to get a lot more tired, a lot more draggy. That’s where you take advantage. That’s where you smell blood in the water and you continue to push.”
While Lebby and Gabriel have experience together, the duo hasn’t been on the same team since 2019. Through the Sooners’ first few spring practices, Lebby has noticed Gabriel’s growth as a player since their time together in Florida.
“The biggest thing is he’s three years older,” Lebby said. “When I got him, he was an 18-year-old kid who was supposed to be going to prom his senior year. Instead of being [in Hawaii], he was in Orlando, Florida. Now, he’s lived a ton of experience. So what he’s been through getting to this point, there’s great experience that he’s had that’s gotten him here, and there’s continual growth every single day.
“So he’s a guy that wants to be coached. He wants to get better. Good is not good enough. He understands that. He’s been a lot of fun getting back with.”
Gabriel has noticed his own changes with Lebby’s offense. While the basics are the same, there’s been some tweaks to his system to fit the Sooners’ personnel.
“I think that’s the thing about coach Lebby is he evolves and continues to do so,” Gabriel said. “I think when you look at college football, that’s what you have to do if you want to stay relevant because of the fact there is always the annual self-scouting about how people looked over the season. As he has continued to evolve from UCF to now, it is a night and day difference. Just little things that we’re trying to get to, different answers from UCF, now they’re different here and have those answers.
“I think it will continue to grow. Even if you ask me today looking at the season, it will continue to grow because it’s all based on personnel and what we’re best at running and best at producing with.”
Their history together has also helped Gabriel assimilate his teammates into Lebby’s offense. That stood out early to receiver Marvin Mims when spring practices began.
“He’s been in Lebby’s offense for two years — one year with Lebby and [UCF] ran it for one year after he left,” Mims said. “Just his comfort level with that, it takes it to another level. We have an on-field coach all the time. He talks to us about our routes and stuff like that. With Lebby’s offense, you have to have experience with it. It comes with a lot of understanding too. With [Gabriel] coming in and the way he did, it helped out tremendously.”