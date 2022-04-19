Though Dillon Gabriel hasn’t taken a snap yet as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback, he knows the position comes with a lot of responsibility.
That’s one of the reasons why he’s excited to meet Baker Mayfield during the Sooners’ spring game Saturday.
The former OU quarterback will be in attendance at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for the dedication of his Heisman Trophy statue. The ceremony is set for halftime of the game, and afterwards the statue will be placed in Heisman Park just outside the stadium alongside statues of other Sooner Heisman Trophy winners.
“I’m going to be excited to meet him,” Gabriel said. “Obviously, I’ve watched him from afar and I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done for Oklahoma. He’s done a bunch, won a bunch of games. But most importantly, [it’s] just the passion he has for the game and Oklahoma. It’s real. So I’m going to be super excited to meet him.
“I think the biggest thing is he’s played the position and he’s played here [and] on every single level. The NFL, here, even back at [Texas] Tech. I think there’s just so much I can learn from him and his whole journey. So I’m excited to just dive deeper into that.”
Mayfield began his career at Texas Tech before he walked on at Oklahoma prior to the 2014 season. He sat out that season due to NCAA Transfer rules but was given the starting quarterback job for the 2015 season.
In his three seasons, Mayfield threw for 12,292 yards, 119 touchdowns and completed 808 passes (69.8 percent). He won the Heisman Trophy during the 2017 season after his best career season, recording 4,627 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.
He also led the Sooners to the CFP in 2015, where they faced Clemson. OU head coach Brent Venables, who served as Clemson’s defensive coordinator for that game, remembers the stress of creating a game plan to stop Mayfield.
“I've got great respect for Baker Mayfield,” Venables said. “He's a tenacious competitor. He's a leader of men. He plays with passion and toughness and makes people around him better. I love his story… He just looks like a ‘JAG’ — just a guy — and he's one of the best players to play the game. If you have a statue at Oklahoma, you're a dude. It's pretty cool. I love how he competed.
“To me, my mindset as somebody going against him was that you've got to cut the head off of that snake. Because that cat right there, you can't go, 'Oh, I need to take away these other guys. I've got to take away [Sterling] Shepard or the [running] backs.' No, Mayfield is the guy. To me, he fueled the whole entire program every single week on both sides of the ball. He had that type of charisma, toughness and leadership to him. What a great one. That's going to be an honor to be a fly on the wall for that [ceremony]."
Homecoming: Numerous former Sooners have announced via social media they’ll be in attendance for Saturday’s spring game.
The list includes recent players such as Creed Humphrey, Kennedy Brooks, Perrion Winfrey, Jeremiah Hall and Jordan Evans. Other former players include Jason White, Kenny Stills, Gabe Ikard, Tony Jefferson, Lane Johnson, Dimitri Flowers and Tom Wort.
“I’m really excited about seeing all of the former players,” Venables said. “There’s going to be a tremendous showing from them. That makes this place really special. There’s nowhere in college football that has the consistent alumni presence of the University of Oklahoma. I’ve always known that from afar. There’s other schools that have good support. This is uncommon what we’re about to see here this weekend.
“Tom Wort and Lane Johnson got to speak to the team, woke up extra early and got a chance to wake the boys up with some encouraging words. That was really cool for me.”