LITTLE AXE — The standings will show it as just another loss — Little Axe’s 10th in its last 10 games.
But for the Indians, the feeling after Thursday’s 34-32 season-opening defeat to Lexington couldn’t be more different.
In 2020, Ethan Feuerborn’s first season as head coach, Little Axe went 0-9 while being outscored by 47 points per game. None of the Indians’ losses came by less than 25 points.
Against the Bulldogs, they never looked anything but competitive. They scored on their first possession, took a 14-0 early in the second quarter, came back from a two-touchdown deficit late and only a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds ended their hopes.
“It stings a whole lot,” Feuerborn said. “We really feel like we’ve changed the culture here. Everything off the field is 10 times better than it was when we first got here. … We really felt like we were the better team.”
That improvement started with the offense, now under the direction of former Bishop McGuinness assistant Stroad Lanham. Lanham’s shotgun spread scheme, almost a complete 180 from what Little Axe ran last year, featured read-options galore, wide-receiver reverses and even a fake-sweep flea flicker.
In the first half, almost all of it worked. Junior running back Robbie Hughes, who gained 116 yards on 22 carries, was the centerpiece of an attack that gained 277 first-half yards. Hughes finished off the Indians’ first drive with a touchdown and scored again to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs’ own tailback, Heath Winterton, scored two touchdowns of his own in the second, but the Indians responded and ran the two-minute drill to perfection. Senior quarterback Kody Dellinger hit Hughes for 32 yards to get it going, and junior wideout Jesus Kirkes housed a 35-yard reverse sweep to give Little Axe a 20-14 lead at halftime.
But the Indians couldn’t keep pace out of the locker room. This time, it was Lexington that set the tone with a two-minute touchdown drive on its initial possession. The ground combination of Winterton and quarterback Ean Caywood wore Little Axe’s defense down, and when Caywood hooked up with Israel Trejo for a 40-yard touchdown to make it 34-20 with six minutes left, things appeared out of reach.
“We missed way too many tackles,” Feuerborn said. “We had their backs in the backfield wrapped up, we had them dead to rights plenty of times and we just tackled too high. We weren’t tracking the hip like we teach. As our bodies got tired, our mind got tired, and we didn’t focus on the little things.”
The Indians had plenty of fight left, thanks in large part to Dellinger, who completed 12 of 27 passes for 266 yards. With his signal-caller struggling in the third quarter, Feuerborn pulled him for a series so he could steady his nerves.
The move worked to perfection. Dellinger hit Hughes on a seam route for a 41-yard score to cap off a quick drive, though the two-point conversion failed. The Indians’ defense then forced the Bulldogs to punt, leaving the offense with 76 yards to go in 2:37 with a chance to send it to overtime.
Dellinger completed two deep shots to junior tight end Kameron Farris (147 receiving yards), but once again, things looked out of reach as Little Axe faced a 3rd-and-20 from the Lexington 29 with 40 seconds left.
Instead, Dellinger dropped back and ripped the ball down the middle, and senior wideout Austin Marcon caught it in stride while crossing the goal line.
On the two-point conversion attempt, Little Axe called Marcon’s number again, this time on a pitchout. But the Bulldogs pushed Marcon out just before the pylon.
One yard separated the Indians from a chance to win in overtime and just another loss. One yard created an emotion much different than any they felt a year ago.
“There’s a lot less joy over here,” Feuerborn said. “That’s good, because it means it matters to them. They’ve bought into what we’re doing. It’s trying to turn that feeling that you have right now and trying to turn it on its head and use it as fuel for next week.”
Little Axe will be on the road next Friday against Dibble, while Lexington is scheduled to host Wayne.