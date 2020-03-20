This was supposed to be a huge year for Nicole Mendes.
The Sooner utility player had one last season to star with the program that she helped capture a national championship in 2017 and make the 2019 Women’s College World Series finals.
Once her Oklahoma career concluded in late May — or perhaps, early June if OU’s destiny included another championship banner — she had plans to compete for the Mexico National Team in this year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Mendes’ huge 2020 has endured a few bumps but none too big for her to overcome.
First, she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the fall, delaying the start of her senior season. The spreading coronavirus disease then forced the Big 12 and NCAA to cancel the remainder of the Sooners’ 2020 campaign.
“This past week has been almost like a twilight zone,” said Mendes, who returned home to Houston this week. “... I feel like it went from zero to 100 overnight, and everyone was kind of left reeling. I think that the reasons for it were important and I think it was the right choice as much as I don't want to have the season canceled.
“But, man, like I don't know what to do with myself.”
Before the coronavirus disease put softball, and sports at-large, on hold, Mendes was re-asserting herself as one of OU’s best weapons.
The OU senior hammered home runs in back-to-back games, drawing home-crowd cheers that had an extra kick to them two weeks ago.
A three-year starter, she was the longest-tenured Sooner on coach Patty Gasso’s 2020 roster, giving her unmatched familiarity among Marita Hynes Field’s regulars. And the home runs were a promising sight, considering Mendes wasn't expected back from her ACL tear until mid-March at best.
Mendes jumped on the opportunity to serve as a designated hitter, which allowed her to ease into the season a few weeks ahead of schedule, making her first appearance Feb. 28 against Northwestern.
The Sooners staff restricted Mendes to one at-bat per game, but she capitalized on the opportunity, blasting a two-run shot against Mercer earlier this month, then adding another against Utah later in the same day.
“I don't know where those home runs came from,” Mendes said. “I'm not complaining because I got to jog around the field. But it's definitely starting to feel a lot better.”
The Sooners as a whole were jelling with myriad newcomers, in addition to having Mendes back in the fold.
She couldn’t have known her homer against the Utes would be her last in an OU uniform this year. Although, if the NCAA grants all spring sports student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, Mendes says she’ll gladly return to Norman in 2021.
“For me, it's unfinished business,” Mendes said. “I have to see this one out. One way or another, I want to have a senior year. And I want to have it with this team here right in front of me. That's how I want to go out, and for me to get another chance to play with this team, that would mean the world to me.”
As for the 2020 Olympic Games, they’re still on as scheduled, giving Mendes something to look forward to softball-wise.
Mendes, like many athletes right now, is trying to figure out how to keep herself prepared for when sports return to normalcy. OU’s practice facilities and most gyms are closed due to health concerns, so Mendes is trying to piece together a home training program, while also going through rehabilitation for her ACL injury.
She hopes to make the most of her unforeseen break from softball by spending time with family and maybe picking up a few books.
And barring any more coronavirus-related cancelations, she’ll also be able to focus on her chance to compete for Mexico.
“I can't see myself having it any other way,” Menes said. “I'm so grateful for the opportunity, to not only get to know more about myself and represent my family and where I come from and who I am.
“I'm really, really honored to be able to have this opportunity.”
