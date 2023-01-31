OKLAHOMA CITY – As Steph Curry began his pregame warmup, Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson tried to put on a cool exterior.
“Just be cool, Taylor. Just be cool,” Robertson’s teammate Madi Williams joked.
Considering how Robertson’s previous three days had gone, it was a tough ask.
The fifth-year senior enjoyed an adventurous three days that began Saturday, when she broke the NCAA record for most career 3-pointers against Iowa State. Robertson, who has now made 503 triples, surpassed the previous record of 497 set by former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell.
The record-breaking performance caught the attention of Golden State point guard Curry, who surprised Robertson with a congratulatory video on Sunday. He also invited her to the Warriors’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
“Now I know you're going to keep adding to that number and probably make it, hopefully, something that will never be broken," Curry said to Robertson in a pre-recorded video. "But to go from making eight 3s in your first college game against Western Kentucky to now 498, that is an amazing, amazing accomplishment."
The timing of the Warriors coming to Oklahoma City, so soon after Robertson’s record-breaking night, couldn’t have been any better.
“It was meant to be,” Robertson said. “It had to be meant to be. It was so cool… I knew the (Warriors) were gonna be in town because I was going to the game anyways, so it worked out.”
The two were able to meet in person near the end of Curry’s pregame warmup.
“It’s so cool,” Robertson said. “It couldn’t have happened at a better time because my favorite team and my favorite player are in town. It’s so cool. I can’t even put into words just how awesome it is.”
After chatting with Robertson, Curry wanted the sharpshooter to show off her passing skills too.
To wrap up his warmups, Curry threw a behind-the-back pass to her and jogged to the opposite side of the court. Robertson promptly passed the ball back to Curry, who made the shot.
“That was a dot!,” Robertson exclaimed after Curry made his shot.
After Curry led the Warriors to a 128-120 win over the Thunder with 38 points on 12-of-20 shooting and 8-of-14 shooting from 3, he spoke about Robertson’s impact on the game.
"Obviously [she’s] a sharpshooter who has done some amazing things in her college career," Curry said to NBC Sports after the game. "... She's done it (with) that same thing I try to pride myself, on that volume and efficiency. I think she's shooting 44 percent from 3 in her career.
“Timing was crazy. She just broke the record this week. We come to Oklahoma City and it's amazing to have her come to the game, get to meet her. I know she's looked up to me from the time she's started hooping. So, [it’s] pretty special.”
Robertson currently is averaging per-game splits of 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25.7 minutes for the Sooners this season. With much of the season still to go, Robertson should have plenty of chances to add to her 3-point record.
