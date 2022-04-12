It didn’t take long for Brent Venables to decide Billy Bowman’s role on his defense.
Bowman’s going to play safety, and it’s the kind of firm decision Bowman likely would’ve benefited from last season.
He immediately received playing time as a true freshman, starting five of the Sooners’ first six games at nickleback. Bowman was then moved to cornerback as issues began to hurt the Sooners’ secondary. He made back-to-back starts at cornerback against TCU and Kansas but struggled to adapt to his new position, as his playing time diminished during the second half of the season.
There was frustration at times during the season as he was asked to play different positions, Bowman said.
“It started off great,” Bowman said. “I came in as a freshman and got to know the guys really quickly. Obviously, I started as a freshman. My playing time went down as [the season] went along. But I kept a great mindset. I played my role and did what I had to do.
“Switching positions so much was kind of tough on me because I would lose opportunities when I was playing to move to something else… Coach [Alex] Grinch had me playing almost every position in the defensive (backfield). It was kind of tough for me learning all that stuff."
As spring practices began last month, the message from his new head coach was clear: focus on playing safety.
“I get why he played three positions last year as a true freshman,” Venables said. “Incredibly talented, great instincts. Tremendous skill set, great toughness, very intelligent [and] can do a lot of things. We’re just trying to get him to be really good at one thing.
“Sometimes when you do too much too soon, everything’s neutralized. All of your ability, your instincts, your intelligence. Most of the time, it’s that way for a freshman. You’ve got to be that dude, a generational type of person, at any position, to pick up everything right away. I think for injury and things of that nature, he had to be forced into different spots.
Though it’s still a new position, being able to focus solely on playing safety has benefited Bowman. It’s also a position that feels more natural to him.
“I feel like it’s really built my confidence being able to stick at one position,” Bowman said. “As of now, I feel like it’s just learning that position and becoming great at that one position before moving onto something else.”
The sophomore’s willingness to play safety has stood out to safeties coach Brandon Hall, who is confident Bowman can be a leader on the defense this season.
"He’s a young guy. He cares. He’s out there right now doing stuff on his own,” Hall said. “He asks a lot of questions. It’s a new position for him. But Coach Venables was really adamant about not moving him, letting him really settle into that position. We think that he can be one of our better players on defense.
“I definitely think he’s going to get it. It’s just putting in the time, not only on the field but off the field. I love his attitude. He’s very competitive. At the same time, he’s very good about taking notes and trying to put yesterday behind and obviously trying to get better the next time he goes out.”
While Bowman’s settling in at safety, he’s also projected to play a role on special teams as a returner. He’s also still hopeful that he’ll have a chance to play offense at some point during his collegiate career.
In addition to playing defense, the Texas native stood out as a receiver at Ryan High School, catching 86 passes for 1,207 yards and 15 touchdowns during his senior season. He also added 26 rushes for 158 yards and four touchdowns.
Despite his offensive aspirations, he’s looking to play his role for the Sooners.
“I feel like, at some point in my career, I do want to play both sides of the ball,” Bowman said. “Right now, I’m focused on defense. I can put my hands on the ball on defense too. I can make that happen and show what I can do.”
Either way, Venables has high expectations for Bowman this season.
“Billy’s hungry,” Venables said. “He’s got great [maturity], great focus. He’s really hard on himself [and] very demanding, on top of being really skilled. [I] expect huge things from him.”