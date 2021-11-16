'I've been really uplifted': OU's Caleb Kelly remains encouraged after third ACL tear

Caleb Kelly knew it when it happened.
Oklahoma’s Michael Turk punted the ball during the second half of Saturday’s game against Baylor, and Kelly sprinted down the field towards the punt returner. A Baylor player went to block Kelly, who tried to throw the player off of him.
As soon as the redshirt senior planted his foot, he fell to the ground and was pretty confident he had just torn his ACL.
“I just went to throw him by and when I stuck my foot and threw him by, I guess the pressure was just too much and it just wiggled and popped,” Kelly said during his media availability Tuesday.
However, TV viewers didn’t see the play when it happened live. The Sooners had actually punted on the previous play, but an illegal-formation penalty moved the Sooners five yards back and forced them to punt it again.
The second punt was the play Kelly was injured on but it was missed by Fox Sports, as the TV broadcast had gone to commercial break.
Shortly after the Sooners’ 27-14 loss to the Bears, Kelly tweeted confirmation that he was out for the season.
Well looks like I’ve played my last game in the Crimson & Cream. I love you Sooner Nation! I gave everything I had and went out on the field. You all turned a California kid into an Oklahoma man. We’ve made a lot of memories that I’ll cherish forever! #BoomerSooner 🤍 CK out✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8pkOeZrkv— Kanai™️ (@calebkkelly) November 13, 2021
The injury marks the third time Kelly has torn his ACL while at OU.
“It actually hurt a lot instantly,” Kelly said. “It just got real stiff really fast. Even on the other ACLs that I had, it hurt but I just don’t remember it being that stiff, that quick. I pretty much knew what it was. They had to straighten my leg. I couldn’t do it on my own. With the other one, I could do it on my own.
“I knew what it was right away. I got up. It was crazy. I didn’t cry or anything. … I was walking out and just looking at the crowd and everybody and thought this will be the last time that I will be fully dressed in an OU uniform. I just took it all in and fans were cheering me on my way out too. It was cool.”
It’s an unfortunate end to Kelly’s playing career with the Sooners, which lasted six seasons.
Kelly made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2016, starting six games at outside linebacker. But he took off during the 2017 season, finishing the year as an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection. During the Rose Bowl game against Georgia that season, Kelly forced a fourth-quarter fumble that Steven Parker returned for a 46-yard touchdown.
He missed 10 games in 2019 with his first ACL tear and eventually redshirted, then suffered another torn ACL before the 2020 season.
Kelly came into this year fully healthy and was named as a team captain before the season. He made an impact as a reserve defensive player and on special teams, totaling seven solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
His biggest play this season came against Texas last month, when he forced and recovered a fumble on a kickoff return that helped the Sooners take a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.
This year was an adjustment for Kelly, but it ended up being one of the most enjoyable seasons for him.
“This year’s been one of the most fun just because I’ve made sure to appreciate everything,” Kelly said. “... I’ve just appreciated [that] I had the opportunity to appreciate everything, appreciate those big plays that other people have made, where I only got to do that when I was hurt. I just appreciate everything those guys do in and out every single day.
“... I kind of felt like [pressure] was lifted off of me this year and I could just go and have fun and make those big plays when they came to me. This year, it’s been different for sure. It wasn’t the senior year I would’ve wanted either way because I wasn’t a starter, but it ended up being something I could really enjoy.”
OU coach Lincoln Riley said he spoke to Kelly about the injury after the game, and he’s been impressed with Kelly’s attitude.
“It’s horrible, man,” Riley said. “But honestly it’s probably made easier by his willingness to accept it and bounce right along. He’s out at practice with a smile on his face with the same energy. It hasn’t really changed him. It’s just a recognition it’s time for the next chapter in his life.
“He’s not sitting there dwelling on it like ‘poor me.’ He’s a great example to a lot of people because a lot of people wouldn’t handle it that well. He’s been great.”
As far as what comes next, Kelly isn’t sure. He originally planned to train in Tampa, Florida for the NFL Pro Days, but he’s unlikely to participate this season with his surgery next week.
Either way, Kelly is staying positive as he rehabs from yet another injury.
“I just really feel OK with it,” Kelly said. “Last year I was really, really sad. And I tried to fight it. This year, I’m not sad. It is what it is. I’ve been really uplifted. I’ve been in a goofy mood today. The only thing that hurts me is the pain of being hurt, the actual physical pain.
“But other than that, I’ve been good.”