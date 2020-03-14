Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz center whose positive test for the coronavirus while in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder became ground zero in the sports world going dark in North America, will be giving away more than $500,000 toward efforts mitigating the effects of the virus, including $100,000 to assist families in Oklahoma City affected by the virus.
The Jazz made the announcement Saturday, along with words attributed to Gobert.
“I am humbled by the tireless efforts and care of people around the globe for those affected by COVID-19, especially in my own communities of Utah and France, in addition to my appreciating for the state of Oklahoma and my care there, and of course, my Utah Jazz family,” Gobert was quoted.
Gobert, a seven-year NBA veteran, is a French national, born in Saint-Quentin, Aisne, in northern France. He attended college at Marist, in New York.
In addition to the $100,000 ear-marked for Oklahoma City families, Gobert has pledged $200,000 to part-time employees of Vivint Smart Home arena, the Jazz’s Salt Lake City home, whose work has been disrupted, as well as $100,000 to families affected by the virus in Utah and 100,000 euros to his native France, to be dispersed toward child care, elderly care and other pressing needs in the wake of the virus.
“I know there are countless ways that people have been impacted,” Gobert said. “These donations are a small token that reflect my appreciation and support for all those impacted and are the first of many steps I will take to try and make a positive difference.”
