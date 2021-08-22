Jeremiah Hall has seen a lot during his time at Oklahoma.
He was a redshirt freshman on the sidelines when the Sooners lost in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia in 2017. He was on the field more when the team suffered back-to-back playoff losses to Alabama and LSU. And he made his biggest on-the-field impact last season, landing on the All-Big 12 First Team after finishing on the second team the year before.
So naturally, his teammates began looking to him this offseason for leadership and guidance. At first, Hall wasn’t sure he saw himself in that type of role.
“When I think about leadership at OU, I think about guys like Baker Mayfield,” Hall said during Big 12 Media Days. “I think about these big names that have been the face of this program. And I’m just a little ol’ halfback, fullback from North Carolina.
“So when I thought about being a leader prior to this offseason, I thought about ‘How can I live up to that?’ I’ve never done this before.”
Hall looked to his coach, Lincoln Riley, for help on how best to lead his team. For Hall, he found his niche in pushing his team to be its best, even if that means having difficult conversations.
“We talked about my leadership style, and basically what that looks like is making myself uncomfortable,” Hall said. “I’ve never been in this position before, been in a position to lead a team that means so much in the eyes of college football. And for me, after this past season, I knew that I was a leader last year. But this year, I’m like, ‘I’m really a leader.’”
It’s not just his experience that’s pushed him to being a leading voice on the team.
Hall’s versatility has benefited the Sooners, particularly with his run blocking, but he really made his mark in the passing game last season. He finished with 18 catches for 218 yards and finished second behind Marvin Mims with five receiving touchdowns.
But Hall’s looking to make an even bigger impact there this season.
“In terms of the way I think I’ve improved is specifically route running, as well as my yards after the catch,” Hall said. “I think I did a pretty decent job of that last year. But I just want to continue to show what I can do in all positions on the field. Most importantly, I want to be known as a playmaker, both at OU and at the next level.”
One of the biggest impacts on the team has been Hall’s friendship with Brayden Willis and Austin Stogner. Hall and Willis even started a podcast earlier this month, Podcast on the Prairie.
The podcast released its first episode earlier this week, which will give Sooners fans further insight into the team.
“Jeremiah came to me with the idea and I thought it would be a great thing with us being older guys, us knowing how the program works and everything like that,” Willis said Wednesday. “The podcast isn’t really gonna be much Xs and Os. Just really gonna be the personalities on the team and how the team goes about things and how we prepare.”
With the season kicking off in 13 days, Hall is hopeful this will be the year the Sooners win a title.
If they do, maybe it’ll be Hall’s leadership that gets them there.
“I feel like when you’re around here long enough, your name starts to hold weight, especially at a place like Oklahoma,” teammate Nik Bonitto said. “That, along with you being able to make plays and doing the right things off the field, you demand a lot of attraction in that locker room. I feel a guy like him who has been here for a while, and he’s made so many plays on our team, a lot of guys gravitate toward him and a lot of guys listen to him.”