Jimmie Austin Golf Club has been announced as the host for the Korn Ferry Tour’s inaugural Compliance on June 22-25, 2023 according to a press release from the professional golf tour.
The 72-hole will host 156 players from around the world for the first Korn Ferry Tour event ever hosted at Jimmie Austin.
Designed by famed golf course architect Perry Maxwell in 1951, the course underwent major renovations in 2017. It has since hosted the U.S. Men’s and Women’s Amateur Public Links Championships (2009 and 2013), the Oklahoma State Amateur Championship (1997), two Big 12 women’s championships (1998 and 2010) and six men’s and women’s NCAA Regional Championships (1999, 2012, 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2022).
Former OU golfer Max McGreevy, who earned his PGA Tour card after competing on the Korn Ferry Tour last season, said in a statement that the club has been working to get a professional tournament for “a long time now.”
“I know (Oklahoma men’s golf head) coach (Ryan) Hybl is very excited about this,” McGreevy said. “I’ve talked to some of the grounds crew, and they're super thrilled. It’s a golf state; I think you saw that at Southern Hills a little bit, and I think you’ll see it at Jimmie Austin, as well.”
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season runs from January to October, and offers players a chance to earn a PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 30 of the final points list. McGreevy earned his tour card after finishing 14th during the 2020-21 season.
“We are thrilled to partner with Compliance Solutions to bring Korn Ferry Tour golf to The Sooner State,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “Oklahoma is home to incredibly passionate golf fans, and this is a market we’ve been targeting for some time. Our membership is excited about the opportunity to compete at the Jimmie Austin Golf Club at The University of Oklahoma, and I know they’ll receive a warm welcome from the local community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.