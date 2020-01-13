Joe Buettner's AP Top 25 ballot: Why Baylor should be the country's top-ranked team

Baylor might not have Matt Rhule coaching its football program anymore but its men's basketball team has to be a solid distraction for the Waco, Texas fanbase.
The Bears did not move to No. 1 in the actual AP Top 25 — that title still belongs to Gonzaga — but they have as good of a case as any team.
Baylor hasn't lost since its second game of the season — a 67-64 defeat to Washington in Anchorage, Alaska.
Since then, the Bears have topped Villanova at a neutral site, Arizona and Butler at home, Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas, and the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.
That is an absurd résumé with only half the season played.
It's clear Baylor is the best team in the top-heavy Big 12 Conference right now but it's done enough to justify a No. 1 ranking.
Here is the rest of my ballot:
1. Baylor (13-1)
Last week: 5
The Bears added to their wealth of marquee wins by beating both Texas Tech and Kansas on the road last week. No team has the evidence for No. 1 status quite like Baylor, which is 5-0 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.
2. Gonzaga (18-1)
Last week: 1
The Bulldogs picked up their 10th consecutive win this past Saturday, beating Loyola Marymount 87-62 two days after crushing San Diego 94-50. Gonzaga returns home this week to face two top-75 teams in the NCAA NET rankings — Santa Clara and BYU.
3. Duke (15-1)
Last week: 3
Duke collected two wins last week, including a 73-64 win at Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils have a massive game awaiting them against Louisville at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.
4. Auburn (15-0)
Last week: 4
The Tigers are still undefeated with wins over Vanderbilt and Georgia last week. This week? The Tigers have a tricky two-game road swing at Alabama and Florida.
5. Kansas (11-3)
Last week: 2
Getting back on top of the Big 12 might be a difficult task for Kansas this season with Baylor in its way. The Jayhawks have to find a way to regroup with games at Oklahoma and Texas this week.
6. San Diego State (16-0)
Last week: 9
It might seem odd to bump San Diego State over Oregon and Butler after merely beating Wyoming and Boise State last week. But the more SDSU performs, the easier it is to buy into its undefeated record. Also, its current marquee wins (at BYU, Iowa, Creighton, Utah) are aging well.
7. Oregon (14-3)
Last week: 6
Oregon got past Arizona and Arizona State at home last week. The Ducks have endured a tough stretch lately with Colorado, Utah and the Arizona schools. Trips to Washington State and Washington this weekend won't make things any easier.
8. Butler (15-1)
Last week: 7
Butler only had one game this week — a 70-58 win at Providence. Butler returns home to Hinkle Fieldhouse on Wednesday when it hosts Seton Hall, which entered my AP Top 25 ballot this week.
9. Florida State (14-2)
Last week: 12
The Seminoles went to Wake Forest last Wednesday and won 78-68. A lot of teams ranked above Florida State facilitated their move but the ACC squad is more than worthy of a top-10 spot.
10. Kentucky (12-3)
Last week: 11
The Wildcats have done a nice job over the last few weeks following back-to-back losses against Utah and Ohio State. Trips to South Carolina and Arkansas await Kentucky this week.
11. West Virginia (13-2)
Last week: 18
The Mountaineers did themselves plenty of favors taking care of business against Texas Tech on Saturday. Baylor and Kansas are the talk of the Big 12 but West Virginia cannot be overlooked.
12. Wichita State (15-1)
Last week: 22
The Shockers, which are limited on Quadrant 1 opportunities, boosted their profile by beating Memphis 76-67 and grinding out an 89-86 double-overtime win at Connecticut.
13. Louisville (13-3)
Last week: 13
The Cardinals got back on track last week with two much-needed victories after letting games against Kentucky and Florida State slip away. Louisville gets Duke on Saturday.
14. Villanova (12-3)
Last week: 15
Winning at Creighton and beating Georgetown should have the Wildcats feeling better following a Jan. 4 loss to Marquette. Up next, DePaul and Connecticut visit Villanova on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.
15. Dayton (14-2)
Last week: 20
Dayton took care of Massachusetts 88-60 on Saturday. The Flyers host VCU on Tuesday and are at Saint Louis on Friday.
16. Michigan State (13-4)
Last week: 8
A 71-42 loss to Purdue is going to haunt Michigan State, which looked to turn a corner with its previous week. The Spartans will at least have plenty of time to rest with one game this week — Friday vs. Wisconsin.
17. Maryland (13-3)
Last week: 16
Maryland lost at Iowa on Friday but capitalized on a Quadrant 1 opportunity against Ohio State earlier in the week after squandering its most recent chances at Penn State and Seton Hall in mid-December.
18. Seton Hall (12-4)
Last week: NR
The Pirates extended their win streak six with victories over Xavier and Marquette last week. Seton Hall was an easy choice to move into the top 25 after leaving off four previously-ranked teams.
19. Michigan (11-5)
Last week: 19
The voters were rightfully high on Michigan earlier in the season, especially handing Gonzaga its first and only loss. The Wolverines have hit a rough patch, though, losing two of its last three.
20. Texas Tech (10-5)
Last week: 17
Baylor and at West Virginia to open Big 12 play was a lot to ask of the Red Raiders. They didn’t pass either test but came within five points of the Bears. Texas Tech has a more manageable schedule over the next 10 days before a three-game stretch of hosting Kentucky, West Virginia and going to Kansas.
21. Colorado (13-3)
Last week: 25
An up-an-down week for Colorado — lost at Oregon State, won big against Utah. The Buffs’ ascension is somewhat a result of other teams unraveling. It’s still a quality basketball team that recently beat both Dayton and Oregon.
22. Illinois (11-5)
Last week: NR
The Illini crack my ballot for the first time this season after winning three straight. Last week, Illinois narrowly edged Wisconsin and Rutgers. Illinois should factor into the deep Big Ten.
23. Creighton (12-4)
Last week: NR
Creighton’s been a fringe top-25 team for sometime. The Blue Jays went to Xavier and won 77-65 last Saturday and took Villanova to the wire. Creighton can enhance its reputation even more with a huge road game at Georgetown on Wednesday.
24. Stanford (14-2)
Last week: NR
The Cardinal looked solid in wins over both Washington and Washington State last week. Stanford’s only losses are to Butler and Kansas. While they didn’t make the actual AP Top 25, it might be time they did.
25. Memphis (13-3)
Last week: 14
The Tigers shouldn’t be punished too much for losing at Wichita State, especially with how good the Shockers are this season. With that said, Memphis’ Top-25 status is hanging on for its life.
OUT: Ohio State (10), Penn State (21), Virginia (23), Arizona (24)
• Ohio State has lost four straight games and five of its last seven. The Buckeyes were strong out of the gate but their season continues to trend south after losses at Maryland and Indiana last week.
• Penn State dropped two games last week — at Rutgers and home against Wisconsin. Several big opportunities await the Nittany Lions, though, in the loaded Big Ten.
• Losers of back-to-back games, Virginia doesn't have much of a case to be in the AP Top 25. Virginia's last Quadrant 1 opportunity came against Purdue, which it lost 69-40. Since then, they've lost to South Carolina, Boston College and Syracuse.
• Arizona A two-game trip to Oregon and Oregon State did not go well for Arizona. The Wildcats have now lost five of their last seven.