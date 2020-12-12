Leave it to a Class 6A town like Norman to give followers of Class 5A and 4A plenty to talk about.
That’s clearly the case following Saturday night’s Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament boys championship game between Heritage Hall and Lawton MacArthur.
The Chargers made a statement at the Highlanders expense, prevailing 77-57.
When the tournament began — and until the next round of coaches’ rankings come out — Tulsa Memorial was the No. 1 team in Class 5A, two spots in front of MacArthur, and Heritage Hall was the No. 2 team in Class 4A, one spot behind Kingfisher.
Friday, in the boys semifinal round, MacArthur knocked off Memorial, likely earning the No. 1 spot in the next poll; at least until Saturday’s championship, when the Chargers, led by Auburn-bound Trey Alexander’s 31 points, cruised past the Highlanders to victory.
Perhaps No. 3 Tulsa Webster will move into Class 5A’s top spot after topping Union to win the Bishop Kelley tournament Saturday night. And perhaps Heritage Hall might supplant Kingfisher atop Class 4A.
If so, the Chargers will have earned it. Just to get to Saturday’s championship, they beat Class 6A No. 2 Del City by a bucket on Friday.
Heritage Hall was in control of Mac early, taking a 35-19 lead into the half.
Mac (4-2) made it interesting, getting within six points in the third quarter before Heritage Hall pulled away for good.
Alexander had lots of support.
C.J. Smith knocked down a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Sebastian Perry added 13 and Kyle McLaughlin 11.
Arzhonte Dallas led the Highlanders with 21 points, going 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Montez Edwards added 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.