Midwest City was riding a 5-2 run and hoping to steal a bit of momentum back from Norman High going into the second quarter.
But the Tigers were patient on their final possession of the first period, eventually finding sophomore guard Keeley Parks a few steps behind the 3-point line. Parks calmly and confidently gathered her feet and fired off a high-arching shot that found nothing but net.
It was Parks’ third 3-pointer of the first quarter and it gave the Tigers a 19-9 lead going into the second. Norman High outscored the Bombers 52-15 over the next two quarters on 52% shooting.
The 51-39 win secures the Tigers' spot in the championship match on Saturday.
“We played well to start,” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “We always do, [the first three quarters] we tend to be really, really good and then the fourth quarter we kind of have our bumps in the road. Today due to our work that we put in the first three quarters, we were able to have a few of those bumps without it being too detrimental for us tonight.”
Norman High was able to cruise to a 12-point win despite having just one made field goal in the fourth quarter.
Senior forward Jordyn Rollins played a big role in helping the Tigers open up an early lead. Rollins had a difficult matchup facing off against Midwest City’s 6-1 junior center, De’Yanna Douglas.
Douglas had six rebounds in the first quarter alone, but had just four over the final three quarters. On the offensive end, Rollins was able to get into the paint and fight for tough buckets.
The Tiger forward scored 12 of her 17 points in just the third quarter, going a perfect four for four from the floor with two makes from behind the arc.
“Jordyn played really well, I thought all of our girls played well, especially from the defensive side of things,” Frankie Parks said. “Those guards they have are pretty special and they have them across the board. Our job was to sit down and stay in front and I thought we did that throughout the game.”
Turnovers ended up throwing off some of the momentum the Tigers had built leading up to the fourth quarter. The Bombers finished the game on a 15-4 run after forcing seven Norman High turnovers in the final period.
With the win, Norman High advances to the championship game of the tournament, where it will face Classen SAS. The Comets defeated Norman North and Putnam City North in the first two games of the tournament.
The Comets went 24-1 last season en route to a 4A state championship.
“They’ve got some talented kids over there, kids that I’ve known for years and watched them grow up and play,” Parks said. “I know that they’re going to come ready to play and we are as well.”
The 1st place game will tip off at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Norman High gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.