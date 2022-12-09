A day after becoming the first Norman High squad to open up the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational with a win, the Tigers were battling to stay with a tough Putnam City North squad.
The Panthers hadn’t trailed the entire game and extended their lead to two-possessions on a quick steal and score in the final seconds of the third quarter. The Tigers rushed to inbounds the ball to senior point guard Caison Cole, who dribbled the length of the court and rose up for a high floater over a Putnam City North defender as the buzzer sounded.
The ball found the bottom of the net, Cole’s second buzzer-beater of the game, and pulled the Tigers’ within one possession of the Panthers heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers continued to fight until the end, but couldn’t come up with the stops they needed late to advance to championship match for the first time in program history.
Norman High will have to settle for the third-place match after falling to the Panthers 55-51 on Friday.
“We’ve got to have better guard play,” NHS head coach Cory Cole said. “That showed a hole that we’ve been working on in practice. So it’s going to be good to get some more tape on that. But again, we’re right there, it’s early and we’re not going to peak in December.”
Trashaun Combs-Pierce scored six points in the final quarter to try to will his team to a victory.
The 6-6 junior forward led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points for his second-straight double-double. He also had a big impact on the defensive end of the floor with four blocks.
The pair of performances is even more impressive considering Combs-Pierce has been playing through a leg injury.
“He’s a big-time player in big-time moments,” Cole said. “He’s still got a little leg injury. He’s one of the toughest kids in the state — one of the most talented, under-recruited kids in the state. He’s gone back-to-back double-doubles against top teams, not even healthy. He’s just a junior and he’s only going to get better.”
Norman High had to climb back into the game after seven first quarter turnovers allowed the Panthers to take an early 14-7 lead. By halftime the Tigers were trailing by just one point behind eight points from Combs-Pierce including a pair of 3-pointers.
Caison Cole led the Tigers with 10 points in the first half, including a last-second 3-pointer that was banked-in from deep beyond the arc.
Putnam City North’s CJ Smith and Zander Baker combined to score 35 points, with 21 of those points coming in the final two quarters. The Panthers were shooting 45% from the field in the first half despite going two for nine from behind the arc.
That started to change in the second half, as the Panthers converted on three of their five looks from deep.
“A good early test,” Cory Cole said. “They’re a little bit further along than we are so we tip our cap to them. But our guys came to play, it was a one-possession game in the last minute. We’ve just got to learn from it, grow from it.”
Norman High will close out the tournament on Saturday in the third-place game against Westmoore at 3:30 p.m.
