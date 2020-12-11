The Norman High boys have concluded a difficult run at the second annual Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational Tournament.
After falling to Tulsa Memorial in Thursday’s opening round, Friday delivered an 82-43 loss to Putnam City West.
Tied 14-14 after a quarter, the Patriots outscored the Tigers 17-6 the rest of the half, before exploding for 51 second-half points.
NHS fell to 0-4 on the season. PCW improved to 2-1.
Connor Goodson led the Tigers with 10 points. Nate Wilson added nine and Lendy Holmes seven.
Daylon Andrews led the Patriots with 25 points. Tobias Roland added 14.
The Tigers have the day off Saturday, thereby avoiding taking on their own junior varsity team in the event’s seventh-place game.
The NHS JV squad became a late addition to the tournament when Ardmore had to join the Norman North boys in withdrawing from the bracket.
Yet to play today, the Norman North girls meet Midwest City at 6 p.m. inside the North Gym in one girls semifinal. In the other, the top-ranked and tourney favorite NHS girls meet Putnam City West at 7:30 p.m. inside the NHS Gym.
