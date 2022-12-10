It’s hard to know just how good the Norman North girls might be this season because it’s easy to see how they might get better.
It was apparent in Friday night’s from11-points-down comeback victory over Putnam City North and Saturday afternoon at the NHS Gym in the third-place game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational against Midwest City, it was again.
The Bombers (5-1), whose only loss came the day before against Norman High, wound up winning 62-51, but the game felt closer and would have been much closer and perhaps flipped had the Timberwolves (3-3) grabbed just a few more rebounds and turned the ball over a few less times.
“I think sometimes you get down and desperation starts to kick in,” North coach Al Beal said. “We’ve got that ‘I want to bring us back’ mentality versus ‘it’s got to be team’ to get back in the game.”
The T-Wolves spent about 90 percent of the contest trying to get back into it. They frequently succeeded, just not with enough consistency to ultimately chase down the Bombers.
North was down 18-10 in the first quarter, but closed to 18-14.
Not scoring the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter, North fell behind 16 points before the half only to close within 12 by intermission and seven, 46-39, after three quarters.
When Seleh Harmon began the fourth quarter with a hoop-and-harm natural three-point play, the T-Wolves were back within six points with all kinds of time remaining.
Instead, they got no closer.
“We came out with a lot of turnovers, a lot of fouls and no one rebounding,” Harmon said.
It wasn’t actually that bad but it may have felt like it, especially when Midwest City did all the scoring in the second quarter until 3:31 remained.
The T-Wolves turned it over six times through two quarters, but closed with 10 more, hardly any of them Bomber steals, but offensive fouls, throwing the ball away or tie-ups that went the other way instead.
Midwest City nabbed its biggest lead, 43-26, early in the third quarter only for North to run off 10 quick points on a pair of 3-pointers from Whitney Wollenorg, two free throws from Hannah Fields and a 2 from Harmon.
Yet, turnovers and Midwest City’s board advantage — 28 to 20, 15 to 8 after the half — kept North from sustaining any advantage.
The T-Wolves got 19 points from Fields, who canned a quartet of 3-pointers on the way to receiving all-tourney honors.
Harmon scored 14 points, grabbed five boards and nabbed two steals.
Wollenborg and Olivia Watkins each finished with eight points, with Watkins matching Harmon’s five boards.
The Bombers got 16 points from Myracle Washington, including a trio of first-quarter 3s.
Mya Brown added 15 points, post Deanna Douglas 10, including 8-of-8 accuracy from the free-throw line.
Saliya Landon came off the bench to score nine points and grab nine rebounds, earning Midwest City’s only all-tourney selection.
“We had opportunities,” Beal said, “but we turned the ball over at inopportune times, we dribbled too much, we didn’t look up the floor.”
See?
Plenty of room to get better.
Having played four games in five days, the T-Wolves can take it easy until Friday when they return to their own gym to face crosstown rival Norman High.
