Classen SAS had to change something up.
The Norman High girls opened up the championship match of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational on a furious 7-0 charge and took a 16-8 lead into the second quarter. Kayla Jones had four points and four offensive rebounds in the opening period, and the Tigers were able to find the shots they wanted against the Comets’ man-to-man defense.
To counter this, Comets opened up the second quarter in a 1-3-1 zone defense to try to keep the Tigers out of the paint and force them into taking outside shots. The adjustment worked at first, Classen SAS closed the gap to just two points midway through the second quarter, but not for very long.
Norman High closed the second quarter on a 7-3 run and dominated the second half on its way to a 53-37 win and a first place finish in its home tournament.
“It forced us to take some looks on the perimeter, which we did, but I think that says a lot about what we were doing against them when they were in the (man-to-man defense),” NHS head coach Frankie Parks said. “I think we were taking advantage of them and we were getting some pretty good looks to where they had to switch up. Then as the game progressed and they were still in that zone and they started making shots from perimeter, they came out of that zone.”
Keeley Parks, Frankie’s daughter, knocked down a pair of triples early in the third quarter to extend the lead to 13. The sophomore guard accounted for 12 of the team’s 17 third quarter points on four of five shooting.
After being relatively quiet on the offensive end in the first half (five points on three of four shooting), Keeley had 18 points in the second half and was named the tournament’s MVP.
“It’s just something that she just understands and that she’s good at,” Frankie said about Keeley understanding her role. “She had a really good spring and summer, really kind of developing in that point guard role. Knowing when she needed to score and knowing when she needed to give the ball up. I thought she did a good job of that, from scoring when we needed it and giving it up and distributing when we needed that.”
The team has struggled to finish out wins on a strong note in recent weeks, but that wasn't the case on Saturday. Frankie called the win the team's most complete win of the season so far.
The Tigers are now on a five-game winning streak after dropping their first two matches of the season.
Jones finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds despite having a difficult assignment on the defensive end of the court.
“We put her on their best player and her defense was tremendous,” Frankie said. “She didn’t let that individual get to her spot and get good shots and and when she did get to her spot and take a shot, it was definitely contested and we contested for the most part without fouling.”
Norman High will be back in action next Friday on the road in the Crosstown Clash against Norman North at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.