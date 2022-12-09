The Norman North boys entered Friday afternoon’s Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational consolation bracket contest inside the North Gym against the OKC Storm still looking for their first win of the season.
They got it, and they enjoyed it, the biggest bench cheers coming in the fourth quarter, coach Kellen McCoy having gone deep into his bench, as Timberwolves' shots continued falling from distance.
By the time it was over, a 68-35 North victory, the scorebook was full, including eight T-Wolves who managed to knock down at least one 3-pointer.
In the first half, Noah Jones, Owen Eschelman, Nate Lancaster, Greg North and Carter Carbonell each knocked down at least one 3. In the second half, Luke Bauman, Drew Morris and Max Moser added their names to the list.
Lancaster even hit four total, one in each quarter.
The victory was a welcome change for a team that had been in every game it had played, yet prior to Friday had failed to finish on top.
Not this time.
The lead was five after the first quarter but 17 at the half — 34-17 — fueled by 22-10 second-quarter-long run, seven of the points coming from Jones.
A 20-8 fourth-quarter-run from the T-Wolves forged the final score.
Lancaster led all North scorers with 14 points.
Eshelman and Carbonell both netted 12 and Jones finished with nine, all in the first half.
The victory sets up a fifth-place contest between North and Douglass, set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday inside the North Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.