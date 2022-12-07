Norman North trailed by just one point when Seleh Harmon got the ball behind the arc and drained a 3-pointer to take the lead late in the second quarter.
The Timberwolves were playing aggressive defense and forcing Classen SAS into taking tough outside shots. Norman North shot 40% from the floor in the first half and 50% from behind the arc and forced the Comets into seven first half turnovers.
The Comets got a 3-pointer to fall in the closing seconds of the second quarter to tie the game going into the break. After halftime it was clear the Comets were determined to attack the heart of the Timberwolves’ defense and it ended up being the difference.
Classen SAS would go on to outscore Norman North 20-9 in the third quarter to take the first game of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational, 56-48.
“Every time we step out there we expect to win,” North head coach Al Beal said. “They were a really physical team and I know it’s like a broken record, but our team is smaller and every game is going to come down to rebounding and toughness.”
The Comets only took one more 3-pointer over the final two quarters of the game.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves struggled to control the paint without fouling. Classen SAS took 14 free throws in the second half and fouled out Olivia Watkins midway through the fourth quarter.
Watkins finished with 12 points, including three 3-pointers. Harmon finished as the Timberwolves’ leading scorer with 20 points with 12 of those points coming from shots behind the arc.
Beal said it was the best game Harmon has played since joining the Timberwolves last offseason.
“Seleh Harmon has turned the corner, she’s gained that confidence back,” Beal said. “Then we had a couple of other people that kind of took a little step back offensively. Once we’re hitting on all cylinders, we’re going to be a pretty tough team to stop.”
The Timberwolves trailed by as many as 15 points in the game, but continued to battle back late to keep the game from getting out of hand. In the end, Beal said the difference between an eight-point loss and a 15-point loss could make a big impact in the final seeding after pool play.
Norman North falls back to .500 (2-2) with the loss and will look bounce back on Friday against Putnam City North. The game will be played at Norman North high school at 6 p.m.
