Norman North girls basketball coach Al Beal could not have summed up the Timberwolves first six minutes any better.
“We came out thinking we were poodles,” he said, “when our identity has always been pit bull.”
Even on their home court, the Timberwolves had scored just two buckets, trailed by 11 points and were in the steady process of giving up too much ground to Putnam City North.
So, with 1:39 left in the first quarter, Beal made the move that fueled a comeback, ultimately leading to a 41-38 North victory Friday evening on the second day of the Joe Lawson Memorial Invitational.
At 2 p.m. today inside the NHS Gym, North takes on Midwest City in the tourney’s third-place game.
What did Beal do?
He took the four starters who were on the court off the court, and sent Sadie Epps, Kenzie Clouse, Jac Connally and Sydney Lowry on to join Audrey Tucker, who’d subbed in previously.
The not-so-familiar five held down the fort, not scoring but giving up no points either. They battled, too, collecting rebounds and loose balls, putting their bodies on the floor when needed.
They set an example, and when the starters returned, lessons learned, North spent two quarters pulling even and one, the fourth, moving past the Panthers.
“We kind of got ourselves in a hole a little bit bust we just dug back,” said Hannah Fields, a senior wing. “We played our butts off on defense and our shots started to fall and we hit our free throws when we needed to.”
Fields hit her shots for sure, finishing 3 of 5 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point land and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, along with seven rebounds and four assists.
While she excelled everywhere, everybody excelled somewhere.
Avery Robbins collected eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Tucker didn’t score, but nabbed two steals and dished two assists.
Whitney Wollenborg netted just one field goal and three points but grabbed four rebounds despite being maybe the smallest player on the court.
Seleh Harmon, who, along with Olivia Watkins was a minutes-eating freshman at Norman High last season, struggled to find her rhythm but hit a pair of second-quarter 3s that kept North’s comeback on track.
Watkins, who was 1 of 5 from the floor and 0 for 4 from the free-throw line through much of the fourth quarter, closed with four straight free throws and a 2 in traffic, tougher than most of her misses, that turned the game from a 33-33 deadlock into a 39-33 North advantage.
“She can go 0 for 20 but she’s not going to back down on that next shot,”Beal said. “That’s the thing I love about her, just her ability to be resilient.”
While everybody did something, everybody defended, too.
Putnam City North needed about 6 minutes to score its first 15 points, but didn’t get its next 15 until Nykaiya Dillard hit two free throws to begin the Panthers’ fourth-quarter scoring, tying the game 30-30.
Fields answered that with a 3 to keep the T-Wolves rolling.
Putnam City North’s Nini Geretta led all scorers with 16 points Neveah Sykes led all rebounders with 10. Yet, none of Geretta’s points came in the fourth quarter and only two of Sykes’ boards.
For North, it was a big win over an athletic and tough opponent. It was also its third win in five games to begin the season, matching last season’s win total.
Said Beal, “We feel like every time we step on the floor, we expect to win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.