Like a free safety, Josh Giddey roamed the passing lane and intercepted a transition pass from the Dallas Mavericks early in the first quarter. Once the ball was in his control, Giddey strode to the basket and laid it in for two easy points.
A Tulsa crowd who only gets to see Giddey live in action once a year erupted in cheers.
The steal-and-go was the highlight of Giddey’s dominating first quarter.
The 19-year-old made it a priority to actively look for his shot during his second preseason contest as he finished with 13 points on 10 shots in 16 first-half minutes.
Injuries to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren have given the usual gun-shy Giddey a chance to showcase his scoring abilities in the preseason and possibly into the regular season.
“I thought he was on the gas tonight,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said. “He set a good tone for us there.”
The next step in Giddey’s development is to become more of a scoring threat. The addition of renowned shooting coach Chip Engelland will certainly help with that. But ultimately, mentality matters as much as technique.
If Giddey can carry the aggressive mindset he possessed in Tulsa back to Oklahoma City, he’ll quickly cement himself as a scoring threat opposing teams will have to account for during games.
Here are other notes from the Thunder’s 98-96 loss to the Mavericks:
• On the court: Gilgeous-Alexander was spotted shooting around before the game. The 24-year-old is currently recovering from a sprained MCL and the team should give an update in the near future. Daigneault already ruled Gilgeous-Alexander out for Today's preseason game against the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers.
• Memory lane: Speaking of the 36ers, Giddey was excited to play against his former team.
“I used to watch the NBL and NBA games a lot when I was a kid,” said Giddey. “For it to be against the team I played with (makes it) even a little bit more exciting for me.”
• Making an impact: While his boxscore stats don’t stand out, Aleksej Pokusevski looked like a much more mature player in this game, finishing with eight points in 18 minutes. Instead of struggling with inconsistency, the 20-year-old played like a legitimate rotation player.
• Big Springsteen fan: Avid Bruce Springsteen fan Daigneault confirmed prior to the game he will be back in Tulsa in February for the musician’s concert at the BOK Center. Springsteen is scheduled to perform on Feb. 21, which is near the end of the All-Star break.
• First minutes: Robert Woodard II checked in for the Thunder for the first time in the fourth quarter. Woodard II finished with three points in seven minutes.
The Thunder signed Woodard II on Wednesday and released Sacha Killeya-Jones in a subsequent move. This is likely to gain the G League rights for both players and stash them on the OKC Blue when its season starts in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.