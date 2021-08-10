Junior Golf: Westwood Park celebrating Ping state title

For several years, Westwood Park Golf Course has been involved with the Ping Junior Interclub tournament series.
Yet Rick Parish, Westwood’s head pro and coach of the two teams Westwood fields for the series, didn’t like his chances at claiming the series’ summer state title.
“I was questioning my coaching,” he said. “I try to play all my players at state.”
Spoiler alert, his team won anyway, knocking off teams from Duncan, Quail Creek Golf & Country Club and First Tee OKC.
The series is broken into two divisions, I and II, the top two teams from each division, as determined over a series of summer events, reaching the state championship tourney.
Westwood’s Division II team, consisting of Parker Payne, Dennon Norman, Carter Nutt, Carson Wright, Evan Kelley, Leyton Kyle and Ryan Bell, claimed victory.
Teams may include up to eight individuals and any five can play at one time. The state tourney took place over two days at Lincoln Park West in Oklahoma City.
Parish, who had seven on his Division II team, stuck to his guns and played everybody rather than the same five players both days. They rewarded him and themselves with the crown.
Corynn Speer, from Westwood’s Division I team, also qualified for the state tournament as an individual. She opened with an 84 and finished with a 79.
Parish sees the Ping program as a precursor to individuals playing on the Oklahoma Junior Golf Tour or, for the very best juniors, national events put on by the American Junior Golf Association.
Charlie Jackson, for instance, was on the first team Westwood fielded, when he was 12 years old. Jackson will soon be entering his second year in the Division I golf program of Abilene Christian.
Among the group that won the state title at Lincoln West, Wright, who will be a senior at Norman High, finished fifth at last year’s Class 6A state tournament and Payne, who will be a sophomore at Noble, won last spring’s Class 5A state tournament as a freshman.
Wright won the individual portion of the event, carding rounds of 75 and 68. Kyle, who waited his turn on Tuesday, came through with an even par 71 on Wednesday. Payne, after an opening 76, finished with a strong 72.
Altogether, they won.