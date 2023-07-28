The last two pieces of Oklahoma’s coaching staff were finally put into place on Friday as head coach Jennie Baranczyk promoted Markisha Kastantin and Tyus Hooks to assistant coaches.
Kastantin is the Sooners’ director of player development, and has been on Baranczyk’s staff since 2015 when the two coached at Drake. Hooks is a new member of the Baranczyk's staff, arriving in Norman prior to last season as a program coordinator.
Both Kastantin and Hooks will retain their previous positions in addition to their coaching responsibilities.
"I couldn't be more excited to elevate Markisha and Tyus to assistant coaches," Baranczyk said in a statement from the university. "The work they've put into our program has been key to the success we've had, and I know that what they bring to the staff will continue to help us reach new heights. Markisha understands exactly what we're trying to build on and off the floor, which will be important as we move into the SEC in 2024. Tyus is exactly what you want in a young coach – he brings energy, ideas and loves this team and program.”
The Sooners now have five assistant coaches, two more than last season. Starting this offseason, the NCAA approved an increase in the number of assistant coaches in men’s and women’s basketball from three to five.
Hooks has been heavily involved in the recruiting process since arriving in Norman. He’s credited with helping to sign five-star McDonalds All-American Sahara Williams and a top-10 center in the 2023 class in Landry Allen.
Hooks has previous stops as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan and as an undergraduate manager at Ole Miss.
Kastantin was a talented college player at Notre Dame, appearing in four-straight Final Fours from 2012-2015.
