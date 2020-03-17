Given the season’s been halted, it’s not like anybody needed an NBA superstar to be diagnosed with coronavirus to finally understand the seriousness of the pandemic.
Still, now there is one.
Kevin Durant.
The 2013-14 league MVP as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who departed for Golden State before landing in Brooklyn prior to this season, Durant acknowledged his condition to Shams Charania, who covers the NBA for The Athletic.
In a tweet issued at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday that quoted Durant, Charania wrote, “Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.’”
Earlier Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets issued a press release detailing the fact the virus had hit the team, though it did not divulge names.
“Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” it began. “Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated under the care of team physicians.”
The release went on to say the Nets are identifying and notifying those who came into close contact with the players “including recent opponents” and that “all players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”
Durant has not played in any games this season, using it to recover from the ruptured right Achilles tendon he suffered during Game 5 of last season’s NBA Finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.