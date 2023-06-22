With four top 20 finishes in his last six Korn Ferry Tour starts, Rafael Campos felt his game was moving in the right direction during his 12th season since turning pro.
Starting his round on Thursday on the 322-yard 10th hole, Campos went with driver and pulled it left into the pond. It wasn’t the start Campos wanted at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where birdies were vital in order to hang around the top of the leaderboard.
The 35-year-old Puerto Rican took a drop, but still managed to get up-and-down for par. His tee shot on No. 11 was solid, finding the fairway just 106 yards from the pin.
“It’s funny because last week I was playing with a couple guys and they holed out two days in a row from like 140 yards,” Campos said about his approach shot. “I was telling my caddie last week, I’m like I don’t think I’ve holed out in years.
“As soon as I hit it in the air, I told my caddie, I was like, man, what a great shot. I hit it perfect.”
Campos’ wedge shot bounced a few feet beyond the pin and rolled straight back into the hole for an eagle. Now 2-under through two holes, made it through one of the toughest stretches of the course 2-under to make the turn at 3-under. He went on to birdie four more holes to close out the day 8-under and in a tie for first place.
It’s the second straight week Campos has opened a tournament with a first-round 65 or better.
“Trending,” Campos said about his game. “Man, I feel great physically. I see the consistency more now and I know — I knew it was going to come. Apart from a couple top-10s, there’s been like three occasions I’ve been top-10 coming into the last day and kind of don’t really seal the deal or play well. Either way, a lot of positives. I really do feel that I’m getting really close.”
Campos twice found himself in a bunker on the back nine and still managed to make birdie. On the short par-4 3rd hole, Campos hit his drive into the greenside bunker and was able to get up-and-down to move to 4-under.
Also playing in the morning wave, Alan Wagner made a furious late charge to earn a share of the lead after the first round. Wagner started on the back nine and was 2-under at the turn.
The 33-year-old Argentinian eagled both of the par-5’s to shoot a 30 on the front nine to close out the first round.
On a hot day with moderate win, scores were low as a deep field of some of the best players on the Korn Ferry Tour navigated the 7,487-yard course that serves as the home of the OU golf teams. Of the 156 players in the field, 118 shot even-par or better and 105 players were under par.
“The weather was awesome, not that much wind compared to the last couple days where it was quite windy,” Campos said. “I was really happy with the day, thought I hit the ball very well. It’s extremely important here to hit it well off the tee box. If you hit fairways, you can score. I was fortunate to be able to do that.”
Eight former Sooners were in the field and three finished at 3-under and five shots behind the lead. Patrick Welch, playing with conditional status after finishing eighth in the PGA Tour University Class of 2023, went off in the morning and made four birdies from holes No. 3 to No. 8.
Grant Hirschman made an eagle on No. 8, a 600-yard par 5 and only had one bogey on his card. With an afternoon tee time, Chris Gotterup shot a 32 on the back nine with a birdie on the long par-3 15th hole.
Quade Cummins and Logan McAllister each finished 1-under, while Michael Gellerman finished even.
Pairings will remain the same for Friday’s second round with the first round’s morning wave going off in the afternoon and the first round afternoon wave teeing off in the morning.
After Friday’s round, the top 65 players including ties will advance to the final two rounds. Welch, Hirschman and Gotterup are each a shot ahead of that mark after the first round, while McAllister and Cummins are two shots back.
