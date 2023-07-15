Coming off back-to-back cut, former Oklahoma golfer Quade Cummins has put himself in contention for the lead heading into the final round at TPC Colorado.
The 27-year-old from Weatherford had an eagle and five birdies on Saturday for a 3-under 69.
He’s now 13-under and two strokes back of leader Alejandro Tosti and in solo possession of fourth place.
Cummins had eight birdies and one bogey to shoot a 65 on the second day of the Korn Ferry Tour’s The Ascendant in Berthoud, Co.
Through three rounds he leads the field in driving accuracy (87.18%) and is 34th in average driving distance (330.2 yards).
A fourth-place finish would match Cummins career best, which came during last year’s Huntsville Championship.
His best finish this season was tied for seventh during the BMW Charity Pro-Am.
The player that finishes fourth at The Ascendant earns 135 points, which would move Cummins from 91st in the Korn Ferry Points List to 58th.
Fellow Sooners Patrick Welch, Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister each also made the cut and will be earning points at the event.
Cummins tees off in the second-to-last group on Sunday alongside Nicholas Lindheim at 1:19 p.m.
